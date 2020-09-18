One person completes suicide every 14 minutes. Or that it’s estimated the more than 5 million people in the United States have been directly affected by suicide?
Experts believe that most suicidal individuals do not want to die. They just want to end the pain they are experiencing.
When suicidal behaviors are detected early, lives can be saved. There are services available in our community for the assessment and treatment of suicidal behaviors and their underlying causes.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Call Changepoint 928-892-5852, National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or reach out to Lifeline for Vets 888-777-4443.
