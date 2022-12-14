The SHINE Committee had the pleasure of awarding Summit’s DAISY Award to Heath Pickering, RN.
A surprise presentation on Dec. 12 caught Heath off guard as he was presented the award during the Patient Care Leadership Team holiday party, under the ruse of discussing COVID at Home with the group. Heath humbly accepted a beautiful sculpture, “A Healer’s Touch”, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa; a DAISY Award pin; and a certificate commending him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”
Heath’s nomination was provided by a coworker, Jacey Austin, in which she addressed a difficult period of time during the height of the pandemic by acknowledging, “there are so many nurses working at Summit Healthcare worthy of this honorable award. …One in particular stands out above all and has made such an impact to the community…”
Heath was recognized for developing and overseeing the COVID at Home program. This was a team effort, of course, but, “Heath’s dedication and hard work kept over 1,000 patients out of the hospital and able to stay at home, where they were comfortable and surrounded by family.”
Countless patient testimonies were cited about how thankful they were to be able to remain at home. Summit’s mission of “close to home” was taken even further to “at home” during this time. The COVID at Home program became a model of patient care and has transitioned into chronic care management where Heath continues to serve.
“With minimal days off, working nights, weekends and holidays…behind the scenes and with direct patient care…it goes without question how dedicated (Heath) is to making this program not only great, but an example to other hospitals around the state.”
Congratulations Heath and thank you for the difference you make at Summit Healthcare and in the White Mountain community!
Nurses at Summit Healthcare have the opportunity to be honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the efforts nurses put forth every day.
