The SHINE Committee had the pleasure of awarding Summit’s DAISY Award to Heath Pickering, RN.

A surprise presentation on Dec. 12 caught Heath off guard as he was presented the award during the Patient Care Leadership Team holiday party, under the ruse of discussing COVID at Home with the group. Heath humbly accepted a beautiful sculpture, “A Healer’s Touch”, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa; a DAISY Award pin; and a certificate commending him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”

