SHOW LOW _ Summit Healthcare Association of Show Low received $200,000 for one year from the from the Health Resource and Services Administration (HRSA) to support the Trump administration’s commitment to end the opioid crisis. The key goals of the grant award is to build community partnerships with special attention to building capacity and facilitating implementation of prevention and treatment services.
The grant awards go towards developing local stakeholder partnerships, conducting needs assessments, and developing plans to implement and sustain substance use disorder (SUD), including opioid use disorder (OUD), prevention, treatment, and recovery interventions.
“Rural Communities Opioid Response Planning is part of a multi-year initiative by HRSA to support treatment for and prevention of SUD/OUD,” said HRSA Administrator George Sigounas, MS, Ph.D. “The goal is to reduce the morbidity and mortality of the diseases in high-risk rural communities.”
“Rural communities continue to face several challenges in accessing SUD/OUD prevention, treatment, and recovery services,” said Associate Administrator for the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, Tom Morris. “Over half of rural counties nationwide lack a provider who is waivered to prescribe buprenorphine” (a medication used in combination with therapy to help people reduce or quit their use of opiates).
Rural communities also face workforce shortages, geographic barriers, limited treatment infrastructure, and stigma associated with SUD/OUD.
The following partners have joined Summit Healthcare Association to fight the opioid crisis:
Navajo County Public Health, Navajo County Attorney’s Office, Northeastern Arizona Fire Chief’s Association, Navajo County Sheriff’s Department, Show Low Police Department, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, Summit Healthcare Medical Associates, Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention, ChangePoint, Community Medical Services and Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.
