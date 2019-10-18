SHOW LOW — Summit Healthcare is on a mission to continue to improve services for the community as a whole by implementing a dedicated Patient Experience (Call) Center and opening an on-site Retail Pharmacy.
“You, the patient, are our number-one priority. We are committed to making your experience at Summit Healthcare the best, and we are constantly implementing ways to improve,” said Ron McArthur, FACHE/Chief Executive Officer for Summit Healthcare.
The Patient Experience Center was developed and implemented to allow patients to have one number to call for clinic appointments, prescription refills, or other questions or concerns. The Call Center can be reached at 928-537-6700, Monday - Thursday from 7:30 am to 6 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Call Center experiences its largest volume of calls on Mondays however, the staff are dedicated to assisting all patients in a timely manner.
While patients can continue to get their regular prescription refills by directly contacting their preferred pharmacy, they can now establish new prescriptions and obtain refills at the newly opened Summit Healthcare Retail Pharmacy.
The Summit Healthcare Pharmacy is conveniently located in Summit Healthcare’s Outpatient Pavilion, just steps away from the hospital and most clinics, and they accept most insurances including Medicaid and Medicare Part D. The Pharmacy is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Summit Healthcare Pharmacy can be reached at 928-537-6336.
For patients with appointments in the Outpatient Pavilion, patients can opt to have their prescriptions conveniently filled onsite during their visit. During a patient visit, the prescribing provider can send the electronic prescription to the Summit Healthcare Pharmacy for pick-up before leaving the campus.
McArthur continues, “The team at Summit Healthcare is committed to providing excellent healthcare, close to home, and to providing the highest quality of care you and your family have come to expect.”
About Summit Healthcare
The largest medical facility in the Show Low area with 89 licensed beds, 195 physicians and allied health professionals along with 1,000 plus hospital and clinic employees. Summit responds to the health care needs of more than 90,000 permanent and seasonal residents. Summit Healthcare provides general medical and surgical care, with broad services of care that include an Outpatient Surgery Center, Diagnostic Imaging, General and Vascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Family Medicine, Pediatrics, OB/GYN, Pain Management, Internal Medicine, Naturopathic Medicine, Orthopedics, Otolaryngology, Urology, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Heart, Lung and Vascular, Wound Care Center, along with an onsite Pharmacy and Spa. For more information visit www.summithealthcare.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.