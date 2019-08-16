Accord Hospice of the White Mountains provides caregiver and grief support groups open for all caregivers and grieving members of our community. The groups are an intimate and confidential setting where one can learn about resources, exchange practical information and share concerns and feelings.
Group support has been researched for decades and continues to be recognized as a place, where healing can occur when people feel safe in sharing needs, concerns and feelings. People are encouraged to listen with empathy and compassion and make a commitment toward confidentiality. The common denominator is people learning they are not alone and the journey becomes more tolerable when one feels supported. Part of what makes the groups powerful is the sense of ease and peace derived when there is a feeling of connectedness with others who are dealing with similar issues.
The groups are facilitated by Accord’s professional staff at the following locations and times:
• Caregivers Group from 1-3 p.m., first and third Thursday of each month.
• Bereavement group at 3 p.m. on last Wednesday of each month.
Accord Hospice offices in Wagon Wheel Plaza in Lakeside, Suite 9.
• Caregivers Group at 10 a.m., every other Thursday at Silver Creek Senior Center in Snowflake.
• Caregivers Group at 1 p.m. every other Thursday at North Country Healthcare in Holbrook.
For more information, call Accord Hospice at 928-271-8013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.