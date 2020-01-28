Many of us, even when we were younger, never got enough of the required amount of vitamins and minerals our bodies need to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
We can probably all remember our mother or parents trying to get us in the habit of taking those children’s vitamins shaped like our favorite cartoon characters when we were a kid, but for many of us, that healthy habit just seemed to fall by the wayside with too-busy adult schedules.
Only when we come down with a cold or other such ailment, do we pump ourselves up with massive amounts of Vitamin C, Zinc, Echinacea and other similar supplements, hoping to rid ourselves of this problem.
However, if we had taken the right amount of vitamins and minerals, taken proper precautions, like keeping ourselves in good physical condition and getting proper amounts of sleep, we would be less likely to come down with such bothersome infirmities throughout our lives.
It is even more important now as active mature and senior individuals, to make sure that if our regular daily diets do not have all the needed nutrition, that we supplement it to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. So let’s go over some of the most needed vitamins that the active senior should include in their everyday supplementation of their diets to remain active, functional, and mentally stimulated throughout even our twilight years.
• Calcium: This is one of the most essential things that we need as we age, especially for women. As we age, we seem to consume less and less calcium, and this may be due to having a less tolerating digestive system for dairy products. Calcium can also be found in fish and leafy green vegetables, which not everyone enjoys. This is where supplementation comes into play. If we are not consuming enough calcium, our bones can become brittle, and even lead to problems like osteoporosis. Calcium also regulates muscle contraction including your beating heart. So make calcium supplements a part of your everyday supplement intake, to keep those bones and muscles as strong as they used to be when we were in our younger years.
• Folic Acid: This is another essential ingredient in which our bodies crave, mainly coming from fruits and vegetables, or various breakfast cereals that are fortified with it. Many of us were told as youngsters to eat those vegetables, only to push it aside of our main course of our meals. Well now it is even more important to ingest such a health giving substance that helps the body create new cells and can even help prevent different cancers. If you are not consuming your daily needed portion of fruits and vegetables, make sure to obtain your folic acid intake from a good quality supplement, or other foods that have been fortified with it.
• Vitamin D: We have all heard of how vitamin D from the sun can make our moods a lot more enlightened, but did you know that we also need it to help us absorb calcium among many other things? As we age, it is harder and harder to absorb this mood enhancing vitamin from the sun through our skin. This is why we see it added to a lot of products like milk, cheese, and fatty fish. Although we cannot tolerate calcium products sometimes like we used to, it is important to add both calcium and vitamin D supplements to our daily diet intake to maintain healthy strong bones, a positive mental attitude, and may other benefits.
• Probiotics: As mentioned, our digestive system really does change a lot as we age, and it seems that a lot of the times we just can’t digest properly many of the foods that we used to. This is why it is a great idea to include a probiotic supplement to our diets found in any over the counter supplement aisle. Probiotics promote healthy bacteria in the body, which in turn can help all the other body systems function properly with better absorption of nutrients that they need.
Many other supplements are available, but the trick it to make sure you are taking them with your daily meals in order to absorb and digest them properly. The last thing we need is to over tax the liver and kidneys in discarding these vitamins and minerals that we initially take in order to assist our healthy lifestyle endeavors. It is essential to check with your doctor prior to choosing to follow any nutrition or lifestyle change. Your doctor may choose to add or take away these products according to what is best for your own individual dietary and overall health needs.
Johnny Ryder holds a master’s degree in education and numerous fitness certifications. He has over 30 years in the fitness industry and is the owner of Ryder Fitness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.