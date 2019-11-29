November is National Diabetes Month and an item of special concern for the International Association of Lions Clubs, and the Pinetop Lions Club.
Diabetes is one of the biggest disease categories in the US according to the CDC and the American Diabetes Association. As many as 23.1 million people have been diagnosed with Diabetes, but 7.2 million may be undiagnosed and don’t know that they may possibly have the disease (CDC National Diabetes Statistics Report).
In view of the above statistics and to help increase awareness and reduce the risk of this disease, the Pinetop Lions Club would like to direct you to the American Diabetes Association website in order to take a simple, 60-second online “at risk” test provided for type 2 diabetes risk. Everyone is encouraged to use it. It does not diagnose diabetes, but is a tool to gauge a persons risk of possibly developing the disease.
Visit the American Diabetes website at diabetes.org. Scroll down to the “Are You At Risk” section and click on “Take our risk test.”
If you have questions or want more information, check with your doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.