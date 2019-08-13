Many, many years ago, in my early twenties, when I began to focus on my health, I had no routine. And because I had no routine, my life seemed out of control.
And then I began working on my health and my whole life changed.
The fitness journey is a powerful path.
Did you know that there are many life lessons that can be learned, that I learned, when you begin a serious health and fitness journey?
My personal health and fitness journey not only helped me get healthy but it also taught me many life lessons that are still valuable today.
Here’s just a few: My health and fitness journey taught me time management, I needed to make the time daily to train. It taught me proper nutrition, if you’re not eating right you are wasting your workout.
It taught me goal setting which any successful person needs to thrive in any business or career. It taught me a work ethic. It taught me delayed gratification — you can’t have anything overnight.
It taught me persistence and perseverance, it taught me drive. I learned how to be focused. It taught me the importance of having a routine, getting up on time and going to bed early, being well rested and productive.
It taught me confidence, it taught me the lesson of being grateful, being grateful that I have a body and that I have the power to change it! Most of all it taught me to be strong, keep going and to stand alone and proud.
My health and fitness journey has changed every aspect of my personal life and career. And for all of you, my friends, your personal futness journey will enhance and change every aspect of your life; family, relationships, career, health and self-image!
White Mountain resident Kimmie Thorne is an online personal trainer and life transformational coach, motivational speaker and health and fitness author. She’s been inspiring people to get fit and healthy for the past 20 years For more information about Kimmie, her training and coaching programs or to set up a motivational talk at your business or organization, contact her at 602-448-4699 or visit her website at www.HealthyMountainHomesteading.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.