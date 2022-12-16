Iced water

Water on the rocks, one of the most effective ways to stay hydrated, is shown.

 Pink Sherbet Photography/Wikimedia Commons

Your body depends on water to survive; water is needed for overall good health. Every cell, tissue, and organ in your body needs water to work properly. Your body uses water to maintain its temperature, remove waste, and lubricate your joints.

Most people have been told they should drink several cups of water each day. The amount, however, will vary because different people need different amounts of water to stay hydrated. The general rule of thumb for hydration is at least eight glasses a day. But obviously you would increase that amount if you play sports, exercise or work at a job that involves physical labor. For less active people, fewer than eight glasses may be enough.

