Your body depends on water to survive; water is needed for overall good health. Every cell, tissue, and organ in your body needs water to work properly. Your body uses water to maintain its temperature, remove waste, and lubricate your joints.
Most people have been told they should drink several cups of water each day. The amount, however, will vary because different people need different amounts of water to stay hydrated. The general rule of thumb for hydration is at least eight glasses a day. But obviously you would increase that amount if you play sports, exercise or work at a job that involves physical labor. For less active people, fewer than eight glasses may be enough.
You can stay well hydrated by drinking water and other fluids whenever you feel thirsty. While plain water is best for staying hydrated, other drinks and foods can help, too, such as fruit and vegetable juices and herbal teas. However, don’t quickly reach for energy drinks, coffee or soda to get hydrated. Energy drinks are not the same as sports drinks. Energy drinks usually contain large amounts of caffeine, and contain other ingredients that overstimulate you — things your body doesn’t need.
Be aware that by the time you feel thirsty, you are starting the process of dehydration. According to WebMD, “Dehydration is a condition caused by the loss of too much fluid from the body. It happens when you are losing more fluids than you are taking in, and your body does not have enough fluids to work properly.”
So how do you know if you are properly hydrated? Your urine color is a good indicator. If it’s colorless or light yellow, you’re well hydrated. If your urine is a dark yellow or amber color, you may be dehydrated.
Dehydration risks for older adults
As we get older, we start to lose our sense of thirst, thus making seniors more at risk for dehydration. The amount of water in our bodies also decreases with age. As a result, many older adults don’t drink enough liquids. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “It’s not known exactly what causes this reduction in thirst, but the consequences of it are well known — dehydration is a common cause of hospitalization among elderly people.” And persistent dehydration causes difficulty walking, confusion, rapid heart rate or other more severe symptoms.
For my senior clients, I would fill a container with the necessary amounts of water and put it in their refrigerator. Then I would tell them that the container needs to be empty by evening. They learned quickly that they had to drink throughout the day because if they waited until the end of the day, they were faced with drinking eight cups of water before they went to bed. Not a good idea if you don’t want to wake up every hour to visit the restroom.
IV hydration therapy
The health benefits of staying hydrated are numerous, ranging from improved cognition to decreased joint pain. This consumer awareness and need has opened the door for other ways to get the most of proper hydration. You’ve probably seen a variety of companies springing up in your area offering IV hydration therapy. This form of hydration therapy began seeing tremendous growth in 2021; it gained a a lot of popularity during the pandemic.
IV hydration therapy is a wellness treatment that involves the administration of nutrients and hydration directly into the bloodstream for immediate absorption and use by the body. Proponents of this type of therapy claim it is an effective way to boost your immune system, because it is the fastest way to deliver nutrients since it bypasses the digestive system and goes directly into the organs, resulting in a high absorption rate.
According to the AARP website and others, experts say there is little scientific evidence backing the treatments. They also caution that medically unnecessary IV drips could be risky for some people — particularly those who have heart disease or kidney problems.
For these individuals, getting too much fluid too fast could be harmful because their “heart or kidney can’t tolerate a lot of salts and fluids being introduced into their bodies,” says Sam Torbati, M.D., co-chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “Medically speaking, that’s where there is the most potential for harm.” He recommends checking with your medical provider before visiting a drip clinic.
This form of hydration therapy can be lifesaving for a patient who is severely dehydrated, nutrient-deficient or suffering from a massive infection. But many experts say there’s no reason to get what is essentially an invasive treatment unless a doctor recommends it. “IV hydration is a great thing for people who really need it,” says Robert H. Shmerling, M.D., senior faculty editor of Harvard Health Publishing, who has researched IV therapy. “When it comes to these IVs on demand, the short answer is, ‘Buyer beware.’ They are expensive and not clearly helpful in any scientific, proven way.”
I have talked to quite a few local people who say IV hydration therapy does wonders for them. Never having tried it myself, I couldn’t dispute what they were saying. But I agree with what the experts stated above — use discernment and caution when selecting which company to use. As for me … I think I’ll just drink another glass of water. Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.