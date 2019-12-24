The real fountain of youth

Many stories abound of individuals throughout history in search of that oh so elusive fountain of youth. Searchers such as the famous Ponce de León traveled to what is now the State of Florida in search of this magical fountain or spring of water in 1513. He was actually told by Native Americans upon arriving that it could be found in a place known as Bimini, which is now known as the Bahamas. He never found this magical place, or this magical fountain, and unfortunately died due to an arrow from native tribes. Many other stories appeared throughout history telling of seekers of this great and fantastic water that could restore youth to anyone.
Even today, we are always bombarded by countless items in commercials such as the newest age defying creams, pills, or miracle diets that will reverse the aging process, and return us to the youthful looks and vitality we once had so many years ago. But these items usually only fail to produce their promised results, or at best, only show limited and temporary results. But there is one scientifically proven way to stay active with unlimited vigor, even into our senior years. And that is to regularly exercise, properly eat balanced and nutritious meals, and reduce stress in our lives as much as possible. So let’s take a look at these areas one by one and see how we may be able to incorporate them into our own lives.
Exercise is one of the most important elements that we can do for ourselves to remain active and functional. One of the best ways to begin an exercise program is to consult with a qualified and highly certified fitness professional. This individual can help you create an exercise program specific to your own individual needs and possible limitations. As we age it is important to incorporate a weight bearing regimen into our weekly routine to maintain muscle mass that tends to deteriorate with advancing age. Exercises such as this will also assist in maintaining that ever so important bone density that is needed to avoid our bones from becoming brittle as we age as well.
Nutritious and properly balanced meals are one of the most critical factors in maintaining an energetic and healthy lifestyle. Whatever you do, stay away from those fast food alternatives and junk food aisles at your local grocery store. These items usually only contain minimal amounts of any needed vitamins and minerals, and instead only load your body up with empty calories that we definitely do not need. Begin to take the time to read those labels on foods that you are purchasing in order to limit carbs and caloric intake to only those that are needed to sustain and active and energetic life.
Stress is one of the biggest silent killers out there that exists in our modern and busy lives, even as seniors. I know it sounds beyond our control to attempt to limit this killer with all our modern day bills, health concerns, family problems, and so on, but we must do our very best to eliminate it as much as possible. You’ve heard it before I’m sure from well meaning friends and family, but as they say “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” Little problems come and go as if dust in the wind, don’t let them take control of your health or your life. Try a relaxing warm bath from time to time with soothing music, or meditation, which is also one of the greatest ways to clear the mind of those mundane and stressful thoughts.
So until that future explorer or seeker of the fountain of youth actually finds this magical wellspring of youth restoring water, take these practical and well documented steps to restore your youthful vigor and live a healthier and much more physically fit life. You owe it to yourselves and also to your loved ones. And remember to always consult your health care professional prior to embarking on any exercise or nutrition program.
Johnny Ryder holds a master’s degree in education and numerous fitness certifications. He has over 30 years in the fitness industry and is the owner of Ryder Fitness.
