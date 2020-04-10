“When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
- Knute Rockne (1888-1931)
In these troubled days of a frightening new virus, we are bombarded by images of peril and of human suffering. It is no easy task to cultivate a sense of peace, compassion and patience as we navigate the confusion and fear inherent in the global pandemic. Yet we each have options in how we deal with our daily challenges. What are those choices that will optimize our well-being and maintain our connection with others during this time of uncertainty and fear?
One of those options is to creatively use the technology which offers us many opportunities to stay connected with others in spite of the estrangement of “social distancing.” These connections create powerful ways to boost our spirits and offer mutual support.
Two weeks ago, on a Sunday morning, 12 members of my meditation group assembled at 10am in front of our computers in the comfort of our own homes for two hours to share with one another how we were managing our lives during ‘sheltering in place.’ Utilizing ZOOM video conferencing technology, one of our members organized the time so each of us could share for 1/2 hour while the rest of us listened with opportunity to see each other individually on screen. This experience, new and novel for most of us, resulted in a morning of surprisingly intimate sharing of poetry, of new ideas regarding procurement of groceries and other necessities, of suggestions of coping strategies and shared concerns, gratitude, humor and laughter, all with a sense of compassion, kindness and connection.
From a long-term study that began 80 years ago with Harvard psychiatrists researching the factors involved in adapting well to life over the long-term, the one consistent primary outcome was the value of relationships. Researchers concluded that maintaining relationships with family and friends — people you can count on when the going gets tough — are good for us, and they result in healthier, happier and longer lives.
“Hold each other loosely” is a phrase used by Dr. George Valliant, one of the original researchers in this famous Harvard study. This phrase suggests we can extend and receive love and support in numerous ways with respect and without imposing our ‘shoulds’ and ‘should nots.’ Reaching out to others by connecting in creative ways enables us to extend and receive kindness and compassion, focusing especially on a sense of gratitude.
John Welwood, in his book “Journey of the Heart,” reminds us that love is profound because it roots us to the earth. The profound question that love asks of us, he suggests, is “Can you face life as it is; can you look at all the pain and darkness as well as the power and light in the human soul, and still say YES?”
Now is a meaningful moment to ask that question.
