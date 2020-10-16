As you may know, Arizona is known for many ghostly hotels and resorts throughout the state, and numerous visitors have claimed seeing these spirits through history. With Halloween just around the corner, I decided to do some research to learn more about this spooky holiday, and here are some fun facts I dug up.
Halloween is a holiday celebrated each year on Oct. 31. The tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of “Samhain,” when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. The word “Halloween” dates to 1745 and is of Christian origin. The word “Halloween” means “Saints Evening”.
Speaking of things that can be spooky…are you turning 65? If so, it is time to choose the right Medicare Plan for your personal needs. Work with a local agent who can take away the spooky side of things, and make sure you get the best plan for you. I always recommend that about 120 days or more before your 65th birthday, contact Social Security (www.ssa.gov) to make sure that all information they have about you is correct, including your current address and personal information.
There is a Medicare Advantage Veteran’s Plan available in Apache County that every Veteran in Apache County should be aware of. If you are a Veteran in Apache County, you should contact a local Medicare agent for further information. Our Veterans in Apache County have such a long distance to travel for a VA Hospital. And, physician visits on the Internet are not very personal. But you can now meet face-to-face with a local Primary Care Physician in person, closer to home when seeking medical advice. Your local Medicare agent has knowledge of the area.
Navajo County also has a Medicare Advantage Plan (MA) that will help Veterans find a Primary Care Physician closer to home when seeking medical advice. All Navajo County Veterans should contact a local Medicare agent for further information. Save time and several hours on the road. Take advantage of me!
Since we are a more rural area, some plans that are available in the bigger more populated cities are not available here in Navajo and Apache Counties. Your local agent will be up to date with our rural area and what works to meet your unique needs and budget.
“Warning”: going online to sign up for a Medicare Insurance Plan the computer does not look at the whole overall picture! There are so many policies out there and it can get quite confusing. There are plans in our local zip code that can meet your personal needs and your unique situation better with a more affordable cost. I know Medicare insurance may sound somewhat confusing. I suspect you are being introduced to a whole new vocabulary. This is where contacting your local Medicare agent comes into play. Should you wish to discuss your options for Medicare insurance, let me know and we can review details of different plans.
Oh, and by the way, you will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice. Take advantage of me!
In closing, turning 65 and examining your option with Medicare does not need to be scary. I would like to wish everyone a happy and healthy Halloween. Personally, I cannot seem to get enough of those seasonal candies and pumpkin pie (please do not forget the whip cream).
Pat Barry, local independent insurance agent. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare plans, products and regulations to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com or call 520-404-4170 (cell) or 928-532-1797. Medicare Made Easy https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry @medicaremadeeasypatbarry
