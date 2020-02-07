The tragic helicopter crash which killed nine people in Calabasas, California, Sunday, Jan. 26, has resulted in an overwhelming display of grief worldwide. Two of the victims were a world-renowned basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter. Both perished at the scene as did the other seven people.
Those of us associated with end-of-life care are often sought to assist others in dealing with grief. The numerous questions posed recently include: How do you process something something like this? I don’t know him, nor his daughter, yet why do I feel so devastated? How can God allow something like this to happen? I can’t believe it!
As professionals who deal with death and grieving, we learn that death, especially unexpected death, cause a multitude of emotional reactions that cannot be processed immediately. Shock, denial and anger are the most common which most people experience initially.
Depending on the relationship with the departed, acceptance that the individuals who have died are gone, never to be seen alive again, begins to sink in over a period of time.
For now, however; tributes and tears have dominated the media, where fans have gathered to mourn. Expressions of love and memories of their relationship have been shared, and will continue to be shared as more gatherings and memorials take place.
The fact that tears have been seen in the media, expressed freely by grown men with whom there was a close relationship with the deceased, is an invitation for younger people to emulate. Too often, our culture encourages a stiff upper lip. In this case, we are witnessing strong athletes at the top of their game shed tears of sorrow. We are seeing former team members leaning on one another for support with honor and respect.
As an icon in the sports world, the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter will continue to linger with people for a long period of time.
Although there is no blueprint to consult for coping with a tragedy of this magnitude, there are some measures which can facilitate and assist the healing process. First and foremost we are challenged as caring people to be fully present with one another as we listen, listen and listen as grief is expressed.
Listening is an act that invites the other to speak and express their thoughts and emotions. At some point, as we listen, we may choose to share our own thoughts and feelings. However, the pacing of the other is important to honor. A slow process allowing silent pauses is always comforting to people as deep feelings are being expressed.
Profound grieving such as we are witnessing by people and broadcast by the media, invites us to also look at our own mortality.
The realization that life is fragile and we never know how or when our own lives or the lives of our loved ones will be gone is one for reflection. We learn as well, that having a support system where we can share our thoughts, reflections and ponder mortality is of tremendous help as we move forward. Grief will be with us in various ways and forms as we acknowledge that death and loss are an inevitable aspect of life.
Often denied, grief is nevertheless a part of our humanity. We will get through the dark days and nights. We learn that the love we share with others and the loving care we give to others and ourselves is what nourishes and sustains us as we move forward.
The late French philosopher, Pierre Teilhard de Chardin (1881-1995) conceptualized the power and essence of love beautifully: “Love is the most universal and formidable of all cosmic energies.”
Accord Hospice provides Bereavement and Caregiver Support Groups for people in the community. Call 928-271-8013 or stop by our new office at 5300 South Sutter Dr. Suite C in Show Low and speak with one of our staff for more information.
Francesca Moulinier is a retired RN with a Masters Degree in Social Work and Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
