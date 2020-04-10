WHITE MOUNTAINS — Your Primary Care PACT wants to keep you safe and healthy during this COVID-19 emergency. Staying at home (self-isolation, social distancing) is recommended for you to decrease your exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Each Primary Care CBOC will have the following services available to care for all your medical needs for routine and non-urgent care.
— The majority of your health care will be provided through telehealth communications for the next several months. These appointments will be by phone or VVC (video connect) appointments. Primary Care has been providing services using these modalities for a few years and many veterans appreciate the convenience of these types of visits.
— There will be PACT teams on-site at each CBOC to care for patients that absolutely need to be seen in person. All veterans with scheduled appointments that were face-to-face have been or will be contacted to determine if the face-to-face appointment can be converted to a phone or VVC appointment. The PACT team members will help you learn how to do a VVC appointment at the time of your notification.
If your PACT team determines your appointment needs to be in-person after reviewing your chart, you will come to your CBOC as scheduled and check in at the Front Desk as usual. We are rotating PACT teams to work from the CBOCs so if you have a face-to-face appointment, you may not see your regular provider or nurse.
Remember, you can contact your PACT through the Call Center or through MyHealtheVet secure message. See below for how to do that.
Call Center
The Call Center staff will connect you with the appropriate service OR refer your needs to your PACT team. Your PACT team will call you to discuss your concerns. The call center is available at 602-222-6550.
MyHealtheVet Secure Message
You can use your electronic devices to send email messages directly to your PACT team. These messages are used for non-urgent needs. The PACT team must respond within 3 business days of receiving your message. If you do not have this service, please contact: Victoria Reyes, 602-277-5551, ext. 3934, or Charina Sabal, 602-277-5551, ext. 5715.
Urgent/Emergent Health Care Needs
If your medical condition is life threatening, you will need to get care in an Emergency Department immediately.
Non-Urgent Health Care Needs
If your health condition requires evaluation by medical professional, you can reach out to the Call Center at 602-222-6550 and you will be connected to a health care provider who will recommend the appropriate care after you have discussed your medical concerns.
For your health and safety, please do not go to an emergency room UNLESS you are having urgent/emergent issues. Going to an emergency department for non-urgent issues will unnecessarily put you at risk for contracting COVID-19.
For COVID-19 questions and concerns, you can call the Call Center 602-222-6550 or TeleFlu Clinic 602-277-5551 ext. 2251
Pharmacy Services
The best plan is to request your next refill immediately upon receiving your fill. The computer system is set up to “suspend” out your next refill 10 days before your next one is due to allow mail out to reach you before you run out. If you have refills, you can request medication via the automated medication refill line at 602-222-6598 or through MyHealtheVet. Please avoid using the Emergency Department for routine medication refills.
If you’ve run out of refills, you can call the pharmacy help line (602-222-6598) and speak to a pharmacy service agent who will send a note to your provider that you are out of refills and need your prescription renewed. If you wait until your last pill before calling you run the risk that the provider will not get your renewal request in time. The best bet is to contact the pharmacy call center as soon as you start using your last fill so that provider has plenty of time to put in a renewal request that will suspend out to roughly 20 days before the computer thinks you will run out of the fill you just picked up.
TeleFlu Clinic
TeleFlu Clinic is a new program at the Phoenix VA Medical Center which gives patients a safe alternative to coming to the Emergency Department (ED) for mild to moderate symptoms that may be due to Influenza (flu), COVID-19, or other viral illnesses. Giving patients an option to be screened and managed virtually has multiple advantages which include bringing care to veterans in their homes, decreasing ED traffic which should be reserved for those with urgent/emergent medical concerns, decreasing the spread of influenza and COVID-19, and providing support to primary care.
Patients who experience symptoms such as fever, chills, sore throat, and cough can call the Phoenix VA Call Center who will connect you to a TeleFlu provider. The TeleFlu provider uses a plan approved by the CDC to determine next steps based on severity of symptoms. This could range from supportive care instructions and advice for you to self-isolate at home up to a 911 call for emergent needs. For those with less severe illness, the TeleFlu team will make calls to you for the following 5-7 days until you are well again.
Hours of operation for TeleFlu are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. If you call outside of these hours, they are routed to the regional Call Center, who will advise you what to do.
Please recognize that during this COVID pandemic, we have made these alternative plans to protect you and keep you as safe as possible. Please take advantage of the TeleFlu Clinic, secure messaging, telehealth and virtual visits to reduce the time you need to be out in the community.
We are here, if you need us.
Send questions to PRPhoenix@va.gov.
