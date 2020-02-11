Wow, I cannot believe I’ll be 56 next week! I can feel so young, so energetic, so alive and so vibrant! Did you know that healthy living is the key to staying youthful? Healthy living restores vitality, puts a skip in our step, a happy beat in our heart.
More and more research is proving that when you live a healthy lifestyle, you are turning back the clock an average of 20 years. So instead of being 56 next year, I’m more like 36. I like that!
Good health is the result of lifestyle medicine and should be taken daily. You can take some simple steps starting today and start feeling better immediately.
Here’s 10 simple lifestyle changes you can implement right away:
1. Keep your thoughts positive and focus on your blessings. A healthy attitude boosts our immune system and overall health. We all have many things to be grateful for, make a list every morning.
2. Hydrate adequately. When our bodies are not properly hydrated, we become sluggish and when we become sluggish, we are more likely to go for a quick sweet treat to pick up our energy. Proper hydration decreases appetite and increases our energy.
3. Stretch every day. Stretching our muscles supplies oxygen to our body and our brains, it keeps the stiffness away and reduces changes of an injury. Keep your body loose and supple by stretching every single day.
4. Move your body. Our bodies needs to be active — it requires exercises — not once a week but every single day. Make sure your body gets the exercise it needs. It’s the key to being youthful.
5. Eat foods that are meant to fuel your body, not poison it. You can feel better with the very next meal that you eat. Food is meant to bring health and vitality to your body, make sure it’s getting the right vitamins and minerals that it needs.
6. Sleep. Your body repairs itself during sleep, get adequate sleep.
7. Don’t sweat the small stuff, keep your stress level low. Stress plays havoc on all of our systems. Keep it low. Deep breathing and meditation works wonders for people suffering from high stress levels.
8. Get some sunlight. Your body needs sun, it’s the “happy medicine.” Get outside often and soak up nature around you. Go for a walk, sit in the park, hike a trail.
9. Laugh a lot. Laughter is medicine. Surround yourself with people who make you laugh.
10. Develop deep friendships. No one is an island, we are social creatures, develop great friendships.
By adjusting some your lifestyle habits, you’ll become healthier, feel younger and a whole lot happier in no time.
Kimmie Thorne is an online personal trainer and life transformational coach, motivational speaker and health and fitness author. She’s been inspiring people for the past 20 years. For more information about Kimmie, her training and coaching programs or to set up a motivational talk at your business or organization, contact her at 602-448-4699 or visit her website at www.HealthyMountainHomesteading.com
