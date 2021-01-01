In December 2020, we celebrated an event that had not occurred in approximately 800 years.
When Jupiter and Saturn passed so close by one another they appeared as one star (Christmas Star).
As the year comes to a close, we have all faced unprecedented challenges this year that we never imagined, this time has underscored the importance of relationships and being connected, whether they are of a personal nature or with your local Medicare insurance agent.
A New Year’s resolution is a tradition, most of us have in common. Let’s ring in 2021 with a resolution to improve our health, exercise more, eat healthier.
I personally have found preventive health care has improved my lifestyle and daily activities.
Yes, we have all made New Year’s resolutions in the past and failed to keep them. I would suggest start with baby steps and keep adding on. Most of us have a tendency to resist change.
However, it is a great time to sit down with your insurance agent to make certain your plan provides the best and most affordable coverage in your service area.
This holds true for all insurance, because companies often take rate hikes and make coverage changes based on their profit and loss picture.
While Medicare dictates that all supplements provide the exact same coverage, companies may charge substantially different premiums based on their experience and marketing plans.
I would like to notify those with Medicare Supplement plans that they can be changed at anytime throughout the year as long as the health and pre-existing questions can be answered.
One question to ask your local agent is would I save money each month by changing from a Plan F to a Plan G.
Be aware that all Medicare Supplements are designed by CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and the only differences between Plan F with one company or another is the monthly premium.
This holds true for all supplements. As your monthly premiums increase with your current plan, you might want to check into a Plan G the only difference is a one time a year deductible of $203 (2021) this means that you pay the first $203 for doctor visits and lab tests.
Plan G premiums are generally much lower than Plan F.
As previously mentioned, it can be to your advantage to contact your agent to discuss the differences between these two plans.
For those who turned 65 after December 2019 Plan F will not be available, but those already in Plan F will be grandfathered.
One question I get asked is will my Plan F have larger increases since it is no longer available?
Should you pay more money for the same coverage and possibly larger rate increases? That is a question only you can answer.
Remember that your agent has the resources and the tools to give you advise so you can understand the differences between these two plans.
I will keep you updated with the current Medicare coverage.
Medicare will now cover the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to you.
If anyone asks you to share your Medicare number or pay for access to the vaccine, you can bet it’s a scam.
Protect yourself from medicare fraud:
• You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.
• You can’t pay to get early access to a vaccine.
• Don’t share your personal or financial information if someone calls, texts or emails you, promising access to the vaccine for a fee.
• Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare number or other personal information unless you’re given them permission in advance.
Your agent can help find the best plan for your personal needs and budget.
Let your star shine bright and give me a call after the first of the year, for any Medicare changes and updates.
Since we have no idea what the future holds for us, call me today. Don’t wait another 800 years for the Christmas star to return.
Oh — by the way, you will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice.
Pat Barry is a local agent. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare plans, products and regulations to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com 520-404-4170 cell, 928-532-1797
Medicare Made Easy https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry
