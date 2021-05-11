As mature or senior individuals trying to maintain a healthy, fit and functional lifestyle, we need to maintain a consistent level of motivation to continue to strive to be that active and vibrant person we know we truly are inside. But as we age, many factors seem to rear their ugly head and attempt to kill that motivation we need. Many factors such as an unexpected or already existing health condition, lack of energy for any number of reasons, and even friends and family that tend to tell us how we should act and what we should do at our age. It seems that these many factors tend to work on a psyche to kill our ambitions to a better and more functional life. We seem to be bombarded by these seemingly never-ending negative influences until we are literally defeated right down to our inner souls.
So, what can be done to combat these negative factors, and regain the life we really want? We must look at what motivational factors will win in our battle to be a better and healthier individual. Let us list just a few here to get you started on that journey to a better you now:
• List the benefits of exercise. Well, to start with, just getting out and walking through that gym or personal training studio’s doors can give you a sense of accomplishment that you would never have obtained had you just sat a home watching television and eating that bag of chips on the couch. Once there, you begin to realize that stronger bone density, combating muscle atrophy, better cardio-respiratory capacity, and countless other benefits await you at each one of your workouts. Not to mention increasing those endorphins, meeting with other likeminded positive people, thus, helping us increase a jovial attitude to limits we have not experience in many years. This, to me, seem too far out way the alternative of living the remainder of your life in a sedentary and solitary existence, wouldn’t you say so as well?
• Make working out a fun activity for yourself. Do not listen to all the naysayers who tell you that your too old to get started now. Believe me, I have seen it a thousand times before, you are never too old to change your life for the better. And the best way to go to the gym or studio is with a loved one, friend and neighbor who wants the same better lifestyle that you want. This makes it a great way to get out and enjoy the company of others, while bettering your mental as well as physical health in the process.
• Reward yourself for exercising. Once you complete any one of your daily workouts, and especially when you begin to see and realize the positive results of working out, go on and reward yourself. When I was preparing for bodybuilding or martial arts competitions, we had what we called our cheat day. This is when you worked so extremely hard all week, and especially when you won that prize at the end, you could now reward yourself for all your hard work. This could be that one day a week that you allow yourself that cheeseburger, bowl of ice cream, or what have you.
• Start out small exercising and work your way up. When you first begin to exercise, do not expect miracles overnight, or get discouraged if results do not materialize immediately. Understand that it takes a while, but sure enough, results will come. So, start yourself out small, such as joining a personal training studio in which you meet your trainer weekly for one on one workout sessions.
I bet you could list a thousand more reasons yourself that can motivate you to a healthier and more fit life, you only need to realize that a better life awaits you if you do. And as always, consult your medical professional prior to beginning any new fitness or nutritional program.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, He holds a Master of Education Degree, and is a certified health and physical education teacher. He is a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. Johnny has well over thirty years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
