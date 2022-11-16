alone in dark area

Depression and anxiety are on the rise in Arizona. If you or someone you know needs immediate help, there are resources that provide confidential crisis support 24/7. Call, text, or chat 988. Dialing 988 will reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline from anywhere in the U.S.

Arizona ranks in the top half of states for adults reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression. Additionally, the number of suicides in the state increased in 2021, after leveling off the two years prior. It is an upward trend that moves us backward despite our efforts.

National days, weeks, and months, like Suicide Prevention Awareness Month followed by Depression Education Awareness Month, shed light on the issues. However, elevating our awareness and vigilance in recognizing the signs and the risk factors for this preventable public health crisis can be lifesaving for family members, friends, coworkers, and neighbors every day of the year.

