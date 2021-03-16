Women In Crisis program team

Navajo County WIC team members pictured from left, are JaLisa Jackson, Brenda Hernandez, Amy Peterson, Katy Chee and Chrystal Sewell.

SHOW LOW — The Navajo County Women Infants and Children (WIC) team received a Breastfeeding Performance Award from Arizona Department of Health Services.

“I would like to congratulate your agency for achieving the highest percentage of infants exclusively nursed for your assigned caseload cohort of less that 2,000 in the first quarter of FFY21 (Oct. 1 through Dec. 31),” said WIC Nutrition Services Manager Emily Moree.

Navajo County WIC had a 20.6% exclusively nursing rate.

“We’re proud of our team — they’ve achieved quite a lot while working virtually,” said Moree. “Thank you for all of your hard work!”

More about WIC

WIC is a federally funded health program which provides eligible Arizona residents with nourishing supplemental foods, nutrition education and referrals to other health and human services programs. All WIC services are free.

  • Free nutrition and breastfeeding programs
  • Experts in nutrition for pregnancy, breastfeeding, infants, toddlers and preschoolers
  • Personalized nutrition tips and support for parents and caregivers
  • Breastfeeding information, support and resources
  • Referrals to other community resources
  • Healthy foods



