Abortion protest

A protester holds a sign at an abortion rights rally at the state Capitol on May 3, 2022.

 Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane wants to intervene in the state Supreme Court battle over abortion laws because he wants to start enforcing a territorial-era law that outlaws virtually all abortions.

In pleadings to the high court, attorneys for McGrane said he does not agree with the decision by the state Court of Appeals that a 2022 law permitting doctors to perform the procedure through the 15th week of pregnancy trumps the older statute.

