Yoga is an extraordinary defense against stress, frustration, pent up emotions, and a boon to quarantined humans! Join us for a whole month of yoga classes June 1- 30 on the grass under the big tent at In Bloom Nursery. Several Yoga Teachers from Yoga Caliente/The Gym and Open Spaces Yoga Center (OSYC) are donating their time and skill to share yoga and bring an uplifted energy to our community. We are accepting donations and we’re asking that you bring your own yoga mat and props … and of course, respect social distancing for the sake of the health and well-being of the community.
For the schedule of yoga classes held Monday through Saturday each week, go to https://www.openspacesyoga.com, or drop by Yoga Caliente/The Gym or OSYC and pick one up. Questions, contact us at info@openspacesyoga.com.
Help us launch “summer” in the mountains and give a boost to your immune system, your happiness quotient, and your peace of mind.
