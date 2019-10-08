So, you’ve made the decision to get healthy — again.
Week one: you’re on a roll, you’re on fire, excited, so stoked, telling all your friends that you’re starting a new plan! Week two: you’re still in the game, trying hard but a little less excited. Week three or four, it’s getting too hard, you’re getting weak, you’re motivation is decreasing. Fast forward to week five, you’re done.
Does this sound familiar? LOL, if so, don’t feel bad, you’re not alone, you’d be surprised to find out that this happens to more people than you think!
So why is it so hard to stay on track? Why is it so hard to get fit and healthy when that’s what we want so badly?
Because we can’t transform our body without transforming, re-training and re-conditioning the mind as well as the body.
Our mind is such a powerful tool, it can sabotage our every effort to make the changes that we need to regain our health, to take our life back. It records every memory — a huge memory bank — especially those memories of failure, those are the ones that stick most.
Just as you set out to exercise and train your body, we need to exercise, condition and train our thoughts as well. Transformation begins in our mind, a decision, a sound decision, that no matter what is going on around us it will not affect our decision to get healthy.
As you set out to change your life, to bring your health and your happiness back, pay close attention to the thoughts that cross through your head, thoughts of failure, thoughts of defeat, thoughts that eating nutritious meals and exercising is a chore, a deprivation.
Eating healthy and exercising daily is the best thing that you can do for your body, quiet the thoughts that say you can’t and tap into the thoughts that say yes you can!
On the days that you don’t feel like staying on track, don’t go by your emotions for emotions are neve-accurate, usually caused by hormones, especially if you’re a woman.
Instead LEAD your emotions. Again, lead your emotions. Everyday recommit, remember your decision, push through, train your mind daily just as you would train your body. The great news is that when you conquer one defeat, it gives you the motivation and confidence that YOU can conquer more. Keep conquering, and the more you will soar.
