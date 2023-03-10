“I’m too old to get in shape.” Hmmm. I’m beginning to hear those words a little too often. Do you realize it is not true? Of course, as we age, our bodies slow down, and needs and goals change. And, yes, it becomes harder to build and maintain muscle. But you can’t use age as an excuse not to exercise. Our amazing bodies can build muscle at any age. More muscle means more strength potential.

As you forge ahead into your 60s and 70s, be aware that our bodies and lifestyles are constantly evolving. As a result, our diet and training habits should expand as well.This will allow us to continue to move forward and be functionally strong for as long as we physically can.

