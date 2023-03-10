“I’m too old to get in shape.” Hmmm. I’m beginning to hear those words a little too often. Do you realize it is not true? Of course, as we age, our bodies slow down, and needs and goals change. And, yes, it becomes harder to build and maintain muscle. But you can’t use age as an excuse not to exercise. Our amazing bodies can build muscle at any age. More muscle means more strength potential.
As you forge ahead into your 60s and 70s, be aware that our bodies and lifestyles are constantly evolving. As a result, our diet and training habits should expand as well.This will allow us to continue to move forward and be functionally strong for as long as we physically can.
In previous articles, I provided a variety of exercises you could do at home to get started on your fitness journey. Now it’s time to get serious. Get rid of those 5-pound weights and start thinking stronger. Gaining muscle is key to maintaining health, stamina and strength, and that can be accomplished only through a healthy diet and exercise. Here are some ideas that can assist you in acquiring and maintaining a healthy weight along with a fitter, stronger body.
Use it or lose it. Our body composition shifts into our later adult years, and we lose more muscle mass. This occurs mainly because we stop doing what makes us stronger and we simply give up and use age as an excuse. Rather, find ways to really challenge yourself. For example, even though exercising tends to get more difficult and uncomfortable in our golden years, you must challenge your body and push through the discomfort if you want to get stronger.
Stop dieting. Yes, you heard it correctly. Forget about all those fad diets. Instead, be more conscious about how and what you eat. When we start to diet, our first impulse is to reduce our caloric input. This is unwise because it will result in muscle loss. Losing muscle means it will actually be harder to lose weight and keep it off. Instead, consider fueling your body with good, healthy foods including an increase in protein in order to create and maintain lean muscle mass. The more muscle you have the more fat you will burn.
Increase your protein portions for each meal. As we age, we are less able to utilize protein efficiently, making it problematic to build and retain muscle. But, habitual physical activity will assist your body’s response to your protein absorption. In other words, eat more protein and exercise more. Generally, your total daily ingestion of protein should be approximately 1 gram per kilogram of body weight. Instead of doing the math, I’ve got an easier way to figure it out. Determine your body weight, halve it and that is the average amount of daily protein grams you should be eating.
Perform exercises that will challenge you. Strength training is key to gaining muscle. By challenging your muscles, you are forcing them to rebuild and grow stronger. Don’t fear heavy weights; instead recognize what heavy lifting means for you. You can begin with bodyweight and calisthenic exercises if you are new to training or haven’t been consistent in your workouts. The next step is to progress with resistance bands, tubing and dumbbells. Don’t think you have to go lighter just because you have reached a certain age.
Improve mind-body connection. Neuromuscular efficiency is the ability to enlist muscles quickly and in the right sequences to perform movements. This is key to moving well, improving your reaction times and improving coordination in everyday life. Anything that involves balance and coordination movements will enhance your mind-body connection — a necessary component as we advance into our later years.
Allow for rest and recovery days. Recovery days do not mean “do nothing” days; the purpose is to rest from the exercises you were doing. Include some mobility work during this time such as long, leisurely walks or a recreational bike ride. These times are great opportunities to de-stress, help your mind and body recover, and repair and rebuild your muscles.
'Age is nothing but a number'
Ernestine Shepherd is in better shape than most people decades her junior. She is a prime example of the fact that it is never too late to get strong and continue to be strong. “Age is nothing but a number” is her mantra. She believes that “being out of shape as we age is merely an option NOT a mandate!”
Named the oldest female bodybuilder at age 80 by the Guinness Book of World Records (2010 and 2011), she didn’t start seriously exercising until age 56. What started out as a modest curiosity turned into a life-changing routine. She is a role model not just for the senior population but for every one of us.
Although many of us may not have her genetics or have the mindset to be a bodybuilder, that doesn’t mean we can’t develop strength in the exercise options we do choose.
Source:
Exercise and Sports Sciences Review / American College of Sports Medicine journals.lww.com/
