Everyone needs an occasional tune-up in different areas of life to keep things running smoothly. This includes your eating habits.
There is no single right way to approach nutrition; it is more about creating positive habits that fit your lifestyle. There is no magic formula that can improve the nutrition habits you’ve practiced over the years. But it is never too late to take manageable steps toward better eating and nutrition. The following are some simple guidelines you can use now to reset your nutrition habits.
Reduce sugar intake
Added sugar can be found in a variety of foods, many of which you may not even realize contain sugar. There are some obvious sources of added sugars such as desserts, soda, dressings and so on. But the lesser known sources are breads and condiments. Studies show that added sugar may increase your risk of many health conditions such as weight gain, high blood pressure and diabetes. For these reasons and more, it is important to monitor your amount of added sugar.
There are also some basic ways to reduce the added sugar in your diet. Zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit are great options that provide the sweetness you crave but without the excessive calories and added sugar.
Add fiber to your meals
Fiber is a nutrient found in plant-based foods of all types. It has many benefits, one of which is its ability to make you quickly feel full. Fiber supplements are available in capsules, powder and other forms that can easily be incorporated into your daily meals.
However, choosing fibrous foods is an even better solution. You can increase the fiber in your diet by eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seeds and legumes. Nuts and seeds, in particular, are convenient sources of fiber, as they can be eaten on the go.
Eat protein at every meal
Protein is another nutrient that can curb overeating and excess snacking. It serves as a building block for muscle, bone and skin. Your breakfast, lunch and dinner should all include a source of protein.
Plants and animal-based foods contain protein, so protein sources are available regardless of your dietary preferences. If you eat breakfast on the run, protein powder blended with fruit and raw veggies is an easy, balanced option.
Reduce your food portions
Make sure your portions are appropriate. You don’t want to go for over-sized meals. As a guideline, ensure your protein portion is about the size of your palm, your carbohydrate portion is no larger than the size of your fist and your plate contains at least one cup of fruits or veggies. Try serving your meals on a smaller plate, which may help you stick to balanced portions and visually help you feel more satisfied.
Avoid too many snacks and don’t skip meals
Going too long without eating can be tempting when you’re busy. Skipping meals means you generally reach for unhealthy snacks. It may seem like skipping meals will aid in weight loss; however, eating correct portions of good-quality food throughout the day will benefit your weight and nutrition goals. Skipping meals, on the other hand, actually makes you gain weight.
Aim to eat within an hour of waking up and every three to four hours throughout the day, finishing your last food at least two hours before you go to bed. Eating three meals a day is sufficient, but spreading out those three meals into at least six smaller meals a day will help nutrient absorption and digestion.
Drink water throughout the day
Hydration can significantly affect your eating habits. When you are under-hydrated, you tend to crave more starchy and salty foods that promote water storage in your body. Proper hydration produces fewer food cravings and creates a feeling of fullness. Keeping a water bottle on hand is an easy solution to help you drink more water. Herbal teas, sparkling water and other non-caffeinated zero-sugar drinks are also excellent sources of hydration, and you can count them toward your fluid intake.
Diet tracker
Keeping track of your food and drink intake may also benefit your overall nutrition habits. Whether you use an app or keep a simple food diary to track your food, these types of visual tracking may help you identify parts of your daily nutritional habits that need more attention or correction. Tracking can also reduce mindless eating and help you become more intentional with your daily food choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.