Giant sandwich

Delectable as it may appear to some, this is not a good example of how to maintain good nutrition.

 PxHere

Everyone needs an occasional tune-up in different areas of life to keep things running smoothly. This includes your eating habits.

There is no single right way to approach nutrition; it is more about creating positive habits that fit your lifestyle. There is no magic formula that can improve the nutrition habits you’ve practiced over the years. But it is never too late to take manageable steps toward better eating and nutrition. The following are some simple guidelines you can use now to reset your nutrition habits.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.