Last year I wrote a three-part series on how to rewire your brain and optimize brain health and performance. I discussed the reasons why certain exercises can help your memory; however, not all memory practices are equally effective. Now it’s time to concentrate on memory retention and recall.
Improving your memory does not mean burdening it; there is no limit to its capacity. And it doesn’t take a lot of research to discover that the ability to remember things varies greatly from person to person. Some of us have terrible memories, others exceptional, and a few have photographic memories. This made me wonder — can we truly change our ability to remember? The answer is yes. I have discovered valid studies that support this claim showing that we can in fact change our ability to remember.
What is memory?
Memory is not a physical part of your brain; it’s a mental function or a skill that can be learned and improved. It is not a storehouse with limited contents; memory is simply one use of the mind. In fact, when you regularly use and exercise your memory, it makes it easier to remember.
There are two types of memories: memories you make a conscious effort to form, and memories you form unconsciously through experience. We will be focusing on memories you want to consciously form — that is, how to remember.
There is quite a bit of data available on this subject and it can be overwhelming, confusing, and sometimes even appear to be contradictory. This set me on a journey to attempt to untangle this information by learning from memory experts and the systems they use to remember things.
Key memory principles
Before I can move forward, I need to lay the groundwork with the following important guidelines.
Organization. Information needs to be well-organized in your mind to be easily accessible. When you open up a dictionary, you can see that words are listed alphabetically. Libraries have an organized system so you can navigate around the building seeking what you need. Similarly, you can’t just input all sorts of information in your brain without it making some sense — which leads to the next important tip.
Association. This is all about creating a connection or linking new information to knowledge or facts you already have stored in your head — like building a bridge. You may have learned to remember the difference between a stalactite and a stalagmite by the letters c and g — c reminding you the stalactite sticks to the ceiling, and g reminding you a stalagmite is on the ground. This is an example of how association works. Memorization is about building connections between pieces of information in your mind.
Visualization. Human memory is predominantly visual. Think of your dreams. Images are generally more memorable than words. If you close your eyes and remember some of your best childhood memories, you’ll notice you use visual images to recall each of those details in your memory.
Attention. Attention is very important when you are trying to remember things and retain information. In order to remember something, you have to learn it first. The biggest reason people forget someone’s name, for example, is because they weren’t really paying attention when they were introduced. This requires focus and intent.
I also received some very helpful advice from an expert in second language acquisition — that is, language learning and teaching. She elaborated on the tips outlined above and provided me with some additional memory application pointers.
She explained that in order to fully integrate something into a new language, for example, you would need “comprehensible input.” What that means is that the input you are receiving has to be understood — you have to be attaching it to something already in your brain, or something in the real world. You can’t just have input that has no meaning connected to it because then you won't learn it. This is similar to the association principle described above.
Her second hint is repetition. She discovered through her personal language acquisition and other studies she researched that you have to repeat what you are trying to memorize (what is comprehended) at least 24 times on average. In other words, you will need to hear it or interact with it again and again. This process works well with learning new languages and it works equally well with remembering.
Many of us are looking for a memory method that doesn't feel like it's really hard. There are a lot of “how-to memory techniques” that can be very effective. But I have discovered that many of the most popular methods take a lot of energy and work up front before you even start memorizing. Those techniques don't work very well for me, especially since all I want to do is remember what I read or heard.
As a result, my direction for these forthcoming articles is to provide you with proven techniques that — although they do require some effort on your part because you have to do the actual memorizing work — will seem effortless, and ideally prove to be successful for you in the long run.
These techniques will be presented in multiple parts so you can determine the approach that best suits you. So keep these memory principles in mind as I follow up in my future articles with different, recognized techniques touted by top memory experts that will improve your memory simply by allowing your brain to do its work.
