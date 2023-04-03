memory card game

Good memory? Bad memory? Pleasant memories of "Memory"? Check back for more articles on improving your memory using proven techniques instead of gimmicks.

Last year I wrote a three-part series on how to rewire your brain and optimize brain health and performance. I discussed the reasons why certain exercises can help your memory; however, not all memory practices are equally effective. Now it’s time to concentrate on memory retention and recall.

Improving your memory does not mean burdening it; there is no limit to its capacity. And it doesn’t take a lot of research to discover that the ability to remember things varies greatly from person to person. Some of us have terrible memories, others exceptional, and a few have photographic memories. This made me wonder — can we truly change our ability to remember? The answer is yes. I have discovered valid studies that support this claim showing that we can in fact change our ability to remember.

