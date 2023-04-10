In part 1, I covered key memory principles to keep in mind as we explore different retention strategies. Mnemonics is a great technique that has been around for a long time, and is often taught in schools to help students learn and recall information. Using mnemonic techniques can give you a boost in your memory, and improve your efficiency in learning as well.
Mnemonics is a process or technique for aiding memory. There are many types of mnemonic methods; they work by tapping into how your brain naturally stores data. The word mnemonic [ni-mon-ik] may be hard to say and spell, but it’s simply a fancy word for a memorization tool.
If you've had music lessons, you probably remember every good boy does fine (or deserves fudge), a tool to help students remember the notes of the treble clef (E, G, B, D and F) and their order. Phrases or sayings like this are called mnemonic devices, and are used to help you remember things. Consider it a shortcut to jog your memory.
First-letter method
There is a mnemonic tool called the first-letter method, because the first letter in each word in the phrase represents something important to be remembered.
This is how it works. I pulled the following sentence from my article on brain fitness to use as an example. ("Optimize Brain Health with Brain Games," published on June 10, 2022; subscribers can find the article on our website, WMIcentral.com.) First, read the sentence a couple of times to familiarize yourself with the content, making sure you understand what you are reading.
“With the growing awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, there is greater concern for maintaining brain function, not just for daily living, but also for avoiding disease.”
Next, write the first letter of each word out on a piece of paper, as shown below. Make sure you keep the punctuation and capitalizations exactly as they are. Essentially you are abbreviating that sentence down to a single letter for each word. You’ll notice I made a slight exception with the word “and,” where I used an ampersand.
W t g a o A d & r d, t i g c f m b f, n j f d l, b a f a d.
Finally, look at the letters and see if you can recite that sentence without looking at the actual sentence. Just by looking at the first letter of each word, you will discover that you are able to recite the sentence accurately or close to it.
How did you do? If you didn’t get it correct right away, go back, reread the sentence and try again. I’m sure you’ll be successful this time.
Chunk and grid first-letter approach
Now let’s take this technique to the next level. For memorizing paragraphs or longer texts, I recommend using the "chunk and grid" first-letter method. (Chunking is another technique which I will detail further in my next article.) I learned about this process from Ronald Johnson, a competitive memory athlete, who adapted it from medieval scholars and theologians to memorize important documents and scripture. Johnson goes into more detail about it in this YouTube video: youtu.be/y1pQ_eTQTBA.
There are different ways of applying it, but it generally works like this:
- Create a simple grid. Design the grid's boxes with enough room to put in each sentence, maybe four or five boxes across and five or six boxes down.
- Next, take whatever long piece of information you want to memorize and "chunk" it into individual sentences. You can do this by writing out or typing the sentences on a regular sheet of paper. Read the text a few times, making sure you understand what you are reading. It’s helpful if you read the material out loud.
- Then, within each grid box, write out the first letter of each word, similarly to what you did above. In other words, you are writing into one box the first letter only of each word in the first sentence. For the second sentence, write the first letter of each word in the next box. Continue doing these steps for the remainder of the passage, filling up the boxes on your grid paper. Again, make sure you keep punctuation and capitalizations.
- Finally, look at your grid — not the text — and you'll find, with practice, that you are just looking at the first letters in each box, but your mind is actually filling in the words as you read.
If you are new to this process, you may want to only practice reading two to three boxes at a time. You’ll discover you will be able to advance rather quickly once you become accustomed to the workings of this technique.
Another memory tip is to add color to certain boxes to help set apart the positioning of the sentences that reflect different points, emphasis or thought. You use color to alert you to places where the thought in the document changes. This helps you remember where you are in the text, because you're relying on your brain's ability to see and remember patterns.
Creating a first-letter memory grid allows you to easily navigate mentally through the material. You might be surprised how much your brain likes seeing letters and then filling out the whole word. Give it a try. Create your own grid by printing out a simple empty spreadsheet, or draw your own on a piece of paper.
Repeat, practice, repeat
Mnemonic devices exercise your short-term or long-term memory, depending on their usage. To store and recall any information in your long-term memory, you will have to review it again and again. We will explore those details in my next article, where I will discuss the spaced repetition method for remembering.
Experts in any field, be it chess, athletics or teaching, become adept at recall through repetition and deliberate practice. It’s the experience of using what you learn that builds your memory.
So don’t just cram your brain. Take what you learn, and form experiences with it. As long as your reading leads you to directly apply what you learn and turn it from nothing into something, it will speed up memorization and improve accuracy and retention.
