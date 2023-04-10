Ronald Johnson

Ronald Johnson promotes his chunk-and-grid mnemonic technique.

 Contributed photo

In part 1, I covered key memory principles to keep in mind as we explore different retention strategies. Mnemonics is a great technique that has been around for a long time, and is often taught in schools to help students learn and recall information. Using mnemonic techniques can give you a boost in your memory, and improve your efficiency in learning as well.

Mnemonics is a process or technique for aiding memory. There are many types of mnemonic methods; they work by tapping into how your brain naturally stores data. The word mnemonic [ni-mon-ik] may be hard to say and spell, but it’s simply a fancy word for a memorization tool.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.