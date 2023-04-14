Because people learn in different ways, there is not necessarily a right or wrong way to learn. How we learn is generally categorized under three types: auditory, visual or tactile learners (hands-on) or a combination. So, before implementing any memory-improvement strategies, it’s important that you recognize and take into consideration how you learn best.
Spaced repetition
You can remember more of what you learn by spending fewer hours memorizing. This is done by a technique called “spaced repetition.” It is not a new discovery; it was first documented by psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus, who launched the field of memory science, in 1885. Over the nearly-140 years since Ebbinghaus published his findings, many studies have replicated his results.
Spaced repetition uses a memory phenomenon known as the spacing effect, which takes advantage of how our brains make better connections. With this approach, we are able to remember things more effectively when we space out our learning over time.
Putting spaced repetition into practice
After we learn something, it naturally starts to fade from our memory over time. We can stop this decline by continually repeating or refreshing the information in our mind. By strategically spreading out the time between review sessions, you end up examining the same material less often, yet are still able to retain the information and strengthen your memory.
As we age, more of our focus is generally on enhancing our long-term memory rather than improving our short-term memory. You use your short-term memory when you want to quickly recall information you just read or learned. Students, desiring to absorb data quickly in order to ace an exam, frequently use rapid memorization techniques. However, spaced repetition is more effective for long-term recall.
First read the specific section you wish to remember. Then repeat it to yourself. Ideally, read it out loud. Make sure you understand what you have read; this is an essential component for recall. Your next review should be after 20 to 30 minutes of the first reading.
But your third repetition should be after one day, repeated again in two to three weeks, with your final review of the text after two to three months.
It is not necessary to return to the subject matter between readings; just rest and do something different to let your brain relax.
Chunking
Chunking is a great learning tool used in spaced repetition and in other memory techniques. I alluded to it in my last article when we explored the chunk and grid mnemonic tool. Chunking is a method of grouping individual pieces of information into larger, more familiar (and therefore, more easily remembered) groups. It involves breaking down a difficult subject into more manageable pieces. This strategy can be used with material of any length with the intent to better comprehend what you read, resulting in better retention.
Every learning skill is composed of chunks that combine to form the greater whole. For example, if you want to learn how to swing a golf club, you need to employ several different steps: how to grip the club, position your feet, follow through, etc. It would not be easy to learn everything at once, since our working memory can only hold about seven items of information at a time. Parsing what you want to learn into bite-sized chunks and mastering them one at a time is a more-effective way of learning.
There are many times we unconsciously use chunking, especially when recalling simple pieces of data such as addresses or phone numbers. Here’s a simple test showing you how it works, being able to remember 10 numbers in a row.
Start with this:
8056782561
Read it a couple of times, then see if you can remember it. How did you do?
Now try this:
805 678 2561
How did you do this time? You probably did better because you were unconsciously chunking the information.
The two sets of 10 digit numbers are exactly the same, yet you were able to remember the second set more easily, because the second set of numbers were grouped — chunked — like you see with a phone number.
Chunking information like this can make it much easier to work with and retain it.
I will conclude this series by offering additional tips to help you remember what you read.
