Homer Sunlight and Shadow

“Sunlight and Shadow” by Winslow Homer is shown. The painting was a gift of Charles Savage Homer, Jr. to the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum.

 Winslow Homer/Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum

There is a difference between comprehension and retention. Comprehension is the capacity of your mind to perceive and grasp ideas. Retention is what you can recall later on. Your comprehension may be good at the moment but you might forget things later, and that is a retention issue.

Active vs. passive reading

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.