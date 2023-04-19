There is a difference between comprehension and retention. Comprehension is the capacity of your mind to perceive and grasp ideas. Retention is what you can recall later on. Your comprehension may be good at the moment but you might forget things later, and that is a retention issue.
Active vs. passive reading
Imagine being able to pick up any book, read it and remember almost everything from it. Before you shake your head thinking it is impossible, there are many people that seem to carry an incredible ability to hold on to information. Why is that? It may be as simple as being an active reader instead of a passive reader.
When you look at and read a text, you are practicing passive reading. Reading passively means simply scanning the words without engaging the material. This will not help your recall. Active reading involves action — taking notes, asking questions and making connections between the information you’re reading and what you already know.
Active reading applied
Active reading and active recall both require understanding the content. You want to engage the brain by asking yourself why you want to or need to read the material. Then you can do what Mortimer J. Adler refers to as an “inspectional read” in his 1940 classic, “How to Read a Book.”
An inspectional read involves skimming the text in order to get familiar with it before you read it. This is done by reading the introduction, headings and subheadings, and also flipping through the chapters looking for bold faced words, italics, pictures, diagrams, charts, etc. You are gathering facts without getting into the details.
If the book or document meets your interest or need, your next step is to actually read the book, and includes these three main parts:
- Take notes while you are reading;
- Revisit and revise your notes when you’re finished with the book; and
- Repetition.
When you read a book, mark the pages as you are reading or highlight the things that you find compelling. Next, transfer the things that stood out you and put them on note cards or flashcards. It works best to record your notes in your own words, because taking notes verbatim from the text will not help you remember.
This approach will slow down your reading, but slowing down aids in making the facts stick. With continuous practice, you will develop a sorting process in your brain, which helps you prioritize and recollect facts.
We all know repetition helps you remember things. However, you don’t want to just read a chapter five times for the sake of repetition. Repetition starts when you inspect the text, and continues during your reading. Inquiring of the text and taking notes also falls into the category of repetition. Throughout all these steps you are benefitting your brain, which will eventually lead to retention.
Is note-taking really necessary?
Becoming a better learner is all about putting in the work. When taking notes, you are filtering out what’s important, trying to understand and make use of the information you’ve absorbed. It involves a lot of cognitive effort — brain power.
If you are averse to taking notes, there is a shortcut you can take. Take breaks during your reading to summarize in your head what you’ve read. However, note-taking is a better approach because it allows your brain to better engage in the recall process.
Meaningful learning
When you integrate or associate a new piece of information with something you already know, it is known as “meaningful learning.” It is not rote learning; rather, it involves comprehending how all the pieces of an entire concept fit together by recalling facts.
Meaningful learning is achieved in part through reflection, retention and transfer. Reflection occurs when you take the time to pause and summarize what you have read. Retention is the ability to remember the material at a later time. Transfer is the ability to recall prior knowledge and use it in new situations. Memory techniques of any type will help you acquire meaningful learning skills; this type of learning stays with you for life.
Learning through reading is about exploration. It’s about building your own way to an outcome that you want. It’s like going on a treasure hunt: you know what you seek is somewhere, but how do you get there? So you piece together different resources — some of which I have provided you — process them, and experiment. Once you have that foundational understanding, you are equipped to modify techniques, adjusting and adapting them to how you learn best.
