Blue Ridge High School’s graduation started off with a dark sky and the threat of rain looming in the distance, and thunder sounded throughout the ceremony — but you can't keep a good person or class down. The ceremony went on regardless, and in all 167 seniors graduated. Twenty students graduated with high honor roll distinction and 27 graduated with National Honor Society distinction.

Superintendent Michael Wright and Principal Loren Webb both addressed the students, recalling fun memories and giving words of advice for the future.

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

