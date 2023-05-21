Blue Ridge High School’s graduation started off with a dark sky and the threat of rain looming in the distance, and thunder sounded throughout the ceremony — but you can't keep a good person or class down. The ceremony went on regardless, and in all 167 seniors graduated. Twenty students graduated with high honor roll distinction and 27 graduated with National Honor Society distinction.
Superintendent Michael Wright and Principal Loren Webb both addressed the students, recalling fun memories and giving words of advice for the future.
The class salutatorians, Lucy Flake and Ellie Alder, also spoke. Flake and Alder will both be attending Brigham Young University for one year, after which they will serve full-time missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Webb said.
Valedictorians Caralea Vest and Reid Granillo spoke next. Vest spoke about how COVID changed their high school experience. She recognized that the teachers adapted well to the changes COVID brought. “Freshman year, school ended in March. Sophomore year, we dealt with online and hybrid schedules. Senior year, we had what felt like more snow days than school days, and frankly, this thunderstorm seems like a fitting end to our high school experience,” Vest said, drawing laughter from the packed stadium.
Vest will be attending the University of Kentucky, participating in the Lewis Honors College, with a major in kinesiology and a minor in dance on the UK Bluegrass Spirit Scholarship.
Granillo will be going to the University of Arizona to study Mechanical Engineering, receiving their Merit Scholarship, Webb said.
With about 50 students left to walk the stage, the sky opened, and rain started pouring — but the event went on, and ended with the traditional toss of mortarboards amid the showers.
“A very fitting graduation for a class that shows resiliency. What a night,” Webb said.
