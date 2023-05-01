Indigenous is that which occurs naturally within a particular place. For example, Ponderosa pines are indigenous to the White Mountains. The Apostle James worked with indigenous people of Israel, Thomas was believed to go work with the indigenous of India, while Mark went to Egypt.

In the beginning God created the world … God so loved the world … Jesus said, “I have come into the world” [as light]. Mankind is indigenous to the world as a whole, from the one common blood. (“And He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth…” Acts 17:26)

