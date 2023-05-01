Indigenous is that which occurs naturally within a particular place. For example, Ponderosa pines are indigenous to the White Mountains. The Apostle James worked with indigenous people of Israel, Thomas was believed to go work with the indigenous of India, while Mark went to Egypt.
In the beginning God created the world … God so loved the world … Jesus said, “I have come into the world” [as light]. Mankind is indigenous to the world as a whole, from the one common blood. (“And He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth…” Acts 17:26)
It is the goal of indigenous missions to evangelize the lost, equip and build up the believers and plant Bible churches that are led by indigenous pastors, who in turn raise up and train additional indigenous leaders and pastors, resulting in healthy Christians in healthy churches having favorable effects on indigenous peoples — thus glorifying God.
This does not occur naturally. Leadership as God desires is “…a Holy Spirit led process whereby a Christlike individual with a heart to glorify God influences others to embrace God’s Objectives” (Institute of Biblical Leadership). The challenge always is man’s propensity to serve and lead for selfish ambition — power, position, title, money. In a word, sin. Whether in America, in Kenya (where I am now), or anywhere else in the world, the process is not organic. It takes intentionality.
It begins with the heart, who a person is, their character. It progresses to how a leader leads, their ability, what they know, their skill and how they prepare the message. Jesus said to “go into all the world and proclaim the Gospel to the whole creation.” (Mark 16:15)
