James Shepherd to talk at Christian Science Center

Shepherd

 Courtesy of James Shepherd

James Shepherd, practitioner of Christian Science healing and an international speaker, will present his talk, “Why everyone is needed,” at 1 p.m. on June 10 at the Christian Science Center, 10 W. Old Linden Road, on the corner with Central Avenue.

The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. The talk is free, open to the community and sponsored by Christian Science Society in Show Low.

