James Shepherd to talk at Christian Science Center

James Shepherd, practitioner of Christian Science healing and an international speaker, will present his talk, “Why everyone is needed,” at 1 p.m. on June 10 at the Christian Science Center, 10 W. Old Linden Road, on the corner with Central Avenue.
The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. The talk is free, open to the community and sponsored by Christian Science Society in Show Low.
“I love exploring the nature of God, infinite love, as the only cause, and our unbreakable connection to God as God’s offspring,” Shepherd said. “This connection gives us our purpose and worth by seeing everyone from a more God-like, or spiritual, point of view. I’ve experienced how this has an impact on my life and on the lives of others.”
Sharing examples of healing from his own life and professional practice of Christian Science, Shepherd will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves, as fully described in the book “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” written by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy.
Shepherd will also touch on the life of Eddy, who came to understand, confirm and teach what she felt was original Christian healing. Eddy herself said she was especially inspired by Jesus’ demand, “He that believes on me, the works that I do will he do also; and greater works than these will he do, because I go unto my father.” (John 14:12.)
For more than 150 years, people around the world have worked to follow Christ Jesus in this practice of Christianity and continue to do so today, experiencing healings of physical ills and personal difficulties.
Shepherd has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years, helping people on a daily basis through this scientific approach to prayer. He travels from his home base in Eugene, Oregon, to speak to audiences as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.