don't starve public schools

Alivia Davis, 11, rallies for education at the state Capitol in February of 2022.

 Hope O’Brien/Cronkite News (2022)

PHOENIX — State lawmakers took the first tentative steps to ensure that public schools don't have to shut down before the end of the academic year.

But it remains unclear whether there are the votes in the full legislature to make that happen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.