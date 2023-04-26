Blue Ridge’s NASA Rover Team took fifth place in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge last weekend. The rover race took place at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

“I had so much fun creating something from nothing and then going to NASA meeting new people all across the world with a common goal to be the best, never giving up, and keep pushing to the end,” said junior Annalyse Brimhall.

