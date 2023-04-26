Blue Ridge’s NASA Rover Team took fifth place in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge last weekend. The rover race took place at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
“I had so much fun creating something from nothing and then going to NASA meeting new people all across the world with a common goal to be the best, never giving up, and keep pushing to the end,” said junior Annalyse Brimhall.
“This was a great experience, a place where a group of kids can get together and create something truly unique and beautiful. This is the future, a chance to change the world for the better.”
The challenge started with a proposal from each team. The proposal needed to demonstrate that teams had the knowledge, resources and administrative support to participate in the challenge.
“Emphasis is placed on a team’s available facilities, financial and technical support from the educational institution and community, and the team’s ability to plan and schedule appropriately for the commitment HERC demands,” said Kevin Woolridge, BRHS teacher and rover team advisor.
The Blue Ridge team built their rover at their own Fab Lab. The over 6,800 square foot lab was built as a joint project between Blue Ridge and the University of Arizona. The lab is also used by the UA Cooperative Extension and 4-H programs during summer and after-school programs.
“The facility was instrumental to not only us being selected to participate, but also successfully building the rover,” Woolridge said.
The competition is open to high schools and universities from over 30 countries. The Blue Ridge team has been participating in the rover challenge since 2019. There are five students on the Blue Ridge team: freshman Cameron Bays, freshman Nolan Gibson, sophomore Jackson Woods, junior Annalyse Brimhall and senior Sirus Baca. Woolridge has been the team’s advisor since it was formed four years ago.
Hundreds of high schools and universities submitted proposals to this year’s challenge, but only 45 universities and 16 high schools were chosen to compete in the nine-month-long challenge. Each team designed, built and tested human-power rovers meant to travel a half mile on challenging terrain. The terrain is meant to be like that found the Moon, Mars or other rocky areas in the solar system, according to NASA.gov.
“As someone highly interested in the field of STEM, participating in this challenge was an amazing opportunity. Interacting with individuals from diverse backgrounds and countries from around the world who share a similar passion for science and technology was an inspiring experience,” said Sirus Baca, Blue Ridge senior and rover team co-captain.
“Despite being from different parts of the world, we all faced the same challenges and worked together to overcome them. Through this process, I learned the importance of collaboration and teamwork in achieving success, and I gained valuable skills in communication and problem-solving.”
The chosen teams were required to meet several milestones, including a design review and operational readiness interview with engineers, scientists and specialists from NASA. After reviews, the competing teams were narrowed from 61 teams to 48 teams representing 20 states and 8 countries.
“It’s indescribable — building relationships with real astronauts that have piloted a space shuttle, becoming friends with other students from Mexico to India, welding alongside NASA engineers and driving a rover around obstacles simulating a real Mars topography is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jennifer Brimhall, team chaperon and Annalyse’s mom.
The challenge involved three design restrictions: the students are required to do all of the designing and building, including the welding; the drive systems were required to be built without chain or sprocket; and the students had to design and build their own non-pneumatic wheels from the spindle out without using any commercially available tire parts, said Woolridge.
“The students' rover design utilizes 4130 chromoly tubing and a V-belt drive to a 5-speed lawn tractor transmission with 4-wheel hydraulic disk brakes. The students' wheels were made from sections of 24-inch culvert as the outer wheel and 8-inch culvert as the internal structure; it was held together with bolts and expanding urethane foam. Each tire weighed less than 16 pounds. The culvert pipe was donated by Pacific Ponderosa,” Woolridge said.
In order to make the leader board, teams needed to complete the course in under 8 minutes. The Blue Ridge team took fifth place on the leader board. Their first race time was 8:18 and their second race time was 7:23, said Woolridge.
High Schools and universities competed at the same time, but high school competitors and university competitors had separate leader boards. Although high schools weren’t competing with universities directly, Blue Ridge’s team beat the time of many of the universities that were competing, Woolridge said.
“The most rewarding thing for me is seeing the students' hard work pay off and their excitement to be competing and successful at this level of competition,” Wooldridge said.
“This team took on every challenge this competition put in front of them, and never looked back. I am so proud of what they achieved not only for our school but for themselves as well. To see our team compete on an international level and succeed was incredible. I would not have missed this for the world,” said Bill Gibson, the father of Nolan Gibson.
The team had sponsors this year that helped make this possible.
“Pacific Ponderosa made a material donation to the team. (Richard) Bilbie and the Bilbie Family Foundation donated $1000 to help offset the cost for students to travel. Both Carl Hess and John Pappas donated $250. We also had several $400 tax credit donations for the HS Fab Lab Physics and engineering,” Woolridge said.
The team is in need of sponsors for next year's rover challenge. Sponsorship helps the team with traveling and material costs. Sponsorship benefits the students by keeping them in the classroom instead of out of the classroom doing fundraisers. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit az-blueridge-lite.intouchreceipting.com and select the Blue Ridge High School and Fab Lab Physics and Engineering Club.
