SHOW LOW — Spring is around the corner and Arts Alliance of the White Mountains announces its new summer hours to begin in April, so it is a good time to refresh the Art Center. They will be completing a reorganization and rehanging of art Tuesday, March 24, and Wednesday, March 25. Artists please take this opportunity to change out or add art work. New art work needs to be at the center by Wednesday, March 18, so it can be added to the inventory before the rehanging.
The center is so full of art (a good thing) that we need as much assistance as possible. If you can lend a helping hand and any time you can be here will be helpful and appreciated.
For questions or more information, email Nancy Stanley at nancyinnm@yahoo.com or text 505-728-1100.
The Center for the Arts is located at 251 Penrod Road in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.