Kelli Freeman, left, toured much of Arizona with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer during Brewer’s campaign for Secretary of State in 2002. The duo jammed out to Abba during those road trips and are now forever fans.
Kelli Freeman and her bestie “Katie” share the namesake for the Abba Kellatie “I have a Dream” tour coming to the House Restaurant Saturday Oct. 2.
One of the best-selling musical artists of all time (or at least some of their biggest fans) will be in the House Saturday evening.
The House restaurant in Show Low will play host to the Abba Kellatie “I Have a Dream” tour from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to mark the five-year employment anniversary of Marketing Director Kelli Freeman, who has dreamed of hosting an Abba cover night for years.
Freeman, her close friends and many more will be decked to the nines with Abba themed apparel for the ’70s-themed dress-up party.
“It’s called the ‘I Have a Dream tour’ because I have a dream to add ‘Dancing Queen’ to my resume,” Freeman laughingly admits. “We are going to have so much fun.”
The House will host food and drink specials as well as a “dancing queen” contest and a ’70s-style costume contest along with House- and Abba themed-item and boa giveaways.
The event is free to public and everyone is encouraged to come bust a move in their favorite pair of platform shoes.
“We have the best costume lines out. And here’s the fun thing — you can always reuse your Abba night costumes for this upcoming Halloween! It’s right around the corner!” she said.
The band with the tributes for the night is the 1970s-era Swedish pop group Abba, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest musical groups of all time.
“Abba Gold,” perhaps the artist’s best-selling album, is highly sought after still today. Abba’s music was adapted into the popular and very successful musical “Mamma Mia!” that featured tours all over the world in the late ’90s.
A trendy film of the same name and its forthcoming sequel hit the top of the film industry’s popularity charts in the mid 2000s.
Recently the group reunited after 35 years apart and recorded new songs that will be featured on its first album release in 40 years.
Abba’s “Voyage” hit the music charts last month, and a promotional concert tour featuring Abba as virtual avatars fittingly nicknamed “ABBAtars,” will premier in London in 2022.
“It’s almost serendipitous that Abba’s 40-year comeback corresponds with this event,” says Freeman. “It’s truly a dream come true! What a marvelous time to be hosting the Abba comeback here in the White Mountains!”
