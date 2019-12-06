Acting for others - NPC’s Introduction to Acting One-Act performances to benefit needy families

SNOWFLAKE — Northland Pioneer College (NPC) Performing Arts Department’s, Introduction to acting “One-Act” performances will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Performing Arts Center, 1611 S. Main in Snowflake. Admission is a non-perishable food item or a $5 donation, all of which will be donated to a local food bank to support those in need this holiday season.
“We invite the public to join us for this performance which features the work of the Introduction to Acting students at as they perform in a series of short plays that demonstrate the vocal and physical skills they have acquired in addition to their ability to interpret scripts and create truthful, fully-realized characters,” attests Dr. Mike Solomonson, director and faculty in theater at NPC.
There will be three short performances. The first, The Father-Daughter Banquet, written by Solomonson, displays the complexity of parental relationships. In it, Loie must grapple with the true nature of her relationship with her father when unexpected clarity is forced upon her at a father-daughter banquet. NPC performing arts students Joey Beecroft (Taylor), William Hough (Show Low) and Anya Pitterle (Overgaard) are featured actors.
The second performance, Survival Strategies by Donna Hoke, features performing arts students Claire Padilla (Pinetop) and Jaelee Smith (Vernon). They portray officemates who make a deal with each other to get from each other at work what they can’t get at home.
The third act is set in Rome in 120 A.D. Oh NO! I Flew Too Close To The Sun! by Rand Higbee, features William Hough (Show Low), Marco Luna (Holbrook) and Kellie Stanton (Holbrook). Festus is quite excited when he learns that he has been cast in the role of Icarus in a performance to be held at the Colosseum. However, the story takes a twist as his enthusiasm quickly wanes when stage workers Sabina and Brutus gradually fill him in as to what exactly the role requires.
Questions about these and other performing arts events can be directed to Dr. Solomonson at 928-536-6217 or email michael.solomonson@npc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.