The second annual Show Low Battle of the Bands & Vans will be held from 12-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Frontier Park, 660 N. 9th Place in downtown Show Low. Admission is $5 and 5 voting tokens. Ages 12 and under are free with paid adult.
The event offers music, food, beer garden, shopping, outdoor games and a dog obstacle course.
There will be 10 bands and 15 food vans showing off their talent to win your vote and cash prizes. So bring your chair or blanket and get ready to enjoy great music, dancing and chillaxin.'
Band schedule: 12 p.m. One Eye High; 1 p.m. Blue Tattoo Trio; 2 p.m. Station J; 3 p.m. Tyson James Trio; 4 p.m. Brothermine Trio; 6 p.m. Planting Seedz; 7 p.m. The Brighter Still; 8 p.m. Chris Kane Trio; and 9 p.m. Centerfire Band.
All proceeds benefit Show LowMain Street and their mission to revitalize downtown Show Low.
For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
