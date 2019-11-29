PINETOP — High Country Barbershop Chorus and Northland Pioneer College presents 8th annual benefit Christmas in the Pines Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Saint Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S. Penrod Road in the St. Joseph's Family Center. The concert features performances by Show Low High School Show-Biz, Blue Ridge Junior High Choir, BRHS Harmonies, BRHS Sprezzas.
Admission is by donation. Gross proceeds shared equally by participating schools for support of their performing arts and music departments.
