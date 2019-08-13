The third annual White Mountain Raptor Rehab dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road in Lakeside.
This years' event will feature hors d'oeuvres, salads and desserts from Darbi's. Tickets are $100 and $80 of your purchase is tax deductible. There are only 100 seats being sold. Tickets can be purchased online, at the Nature Center, or from Nature Center board members.
A presentation by Dan Groebner will follow, one of Arizona Game & Fish Department's best speakers.
For more information, call 928-358-3069.
