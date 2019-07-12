LAKESIDE — The White Mountain Audubon and White Mountain Nature Center are hosting the eighth annual Nature Film Festival from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Rd. in Lakeside.
The evening will include a buffet dinner with beer or wine included. Los Corrales will cater the dinner. Three film programs will focus on nature, wildlife, and conservation. The film festival raises funds for the educational programs that Audubon and the Nature Center sponsor each year. These programs include a scholarship to a graduating senior, a school science program and Nature Centers.
Discovery programs. Film titles are as follows:
• 6 p.m. — Petrified Forest: Land, Culture and Sustenance by Byron Sletten and Michele Havens. This film uses the unique beauty of the Petrified Forest and its surrounding Painted Desert as well as historical photos to frame how land influenced culture, agriculture and food needs.
• 6:30 p.m. — Spring Bird Migration – Gulf of Mexico by Barb Davis. Birds make the Gulf Coast of the United States one of their first stops on long migrations from Central and South America. Davis has captured on film some of these beautiful and varied bird species on their yearly trek north.
7:30 p.m. — Big Horn Sheep by Ole Alcumbrac. This local veterinarian is also Director of Wildlife Health Services which specializes in immobilization and capture of native and exotic species. This film shows the work he has done in facilitating the relocation of Big Horn Sheep to the White Mountains.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from the WM Nature Center and from WMAS Board members. Seating is limited. For more information, contact Mary Ellen Bittorf at mcbitt30@cableone.net or at 928-367-2462 or Liz Jernigan at lizntom@frontiernet.net or 928-532-1510.
