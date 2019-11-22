PINETOP — High Country Art Gallery, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd., will once again remain open through the holiday season until Dec. 24.
“With the move into our new location last year and wonderful support from the local community living in and visiting the White Mountains, the gallery once again will be open for holiday shopping into December 24,” explained well-known landscape painter Gwen Ethelbah.
The gallery plans two fun events. An “After Black Friday” reception FROM 3-5 P.M. Saturday, Nov. 30, and a “Christmas Show” from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
“Since moving into the new expanded gallery space we have more room to display original handcrafted gift items by our members living and working in the area, as well as work by several new artists,” said Ethelbah. “The space also offers us the opportunity to host classes, which will be ongoing through December.”
The gallery is located across from the Safeway Center in Pinetop. Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the gallery and art classes, call 928-367-3916 during gallery hours or visit www.highcountryartgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.