The fabulous films of yesteryear, the 1989 “Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure” and the 1991 sequel “Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey” have finally found culmination in “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” In Bogus, the lads from San Dimas rescued and married two princesses from the middle ages in their time travels. Now, the boys are all grown up with daughters of their own. But they still have not achieved the musical success that ultimately will save the future world from destruction.
Four actors have served in all three films. Keanu Reeves as Theodore 'Ted' Logan and Alex Winter as William S. 'Bill' Preston Esq. Together they are Wyld Stallyns. Amy Stoch again plays Missy, Ted's stepmom. In an only in California theme, stepmom Missy is only a few years ahead of Bill and Ted at San Dimas High. Hal Landon Jr. returns as Ted's hard-nosed dad.
Also returning from Bogus is William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, the bass player for the band.
Oscar-winning director Dean Parisot brings his talent to the film. Writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon wrote the script as they did the two previous films in the series.
We have the familiar time travel fiascoes that we remember from the earlier films. But the daughters, perfectly replicating the personalities of Bill and Ted in their youth, save the day. Samara Weaving and Bridgette Lundy-Paine play the young girls. The daughters assemble a band which includes Death, Mozart, Jimmy Hendrix, Louie Armstrong, an ancient Chinese flutist, and a cave girl drummer. The band has to come up with a song powerful enough to bring the whole world in harmony, no small task.
The most excellent “Bill and Ted Face the Music” runs a quick one hour and thirty-one minutes. The PG-13 rated film rates a strong four Saw-blades. Nonfans may disagree.
Amy Stoch who plays Missy has a Ph.D. in theater history. While she sometimes played dumb blondes she isn't one. Hal Landon Jr., Ted's dad in the films, played in “Eraser Head” in 1977 as 'pencil machine man'. “Eraser Head” remains one of the truly disturbing films of all time.
Just to show that this is not only a silly exercise in frivolity, the film features a song called “That Which Binds us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical, and Biological Nature of Love: An Explanation of the Meaning of Meaning.” How about that?
Bill and Ted often remind us to Be Excellent to Each Other. I second that.
