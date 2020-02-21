“Birds of Prey” makes the third time that Margot Robbie, the gorgeous Aussie actress, has played the comic book bad girl, Harley Quinn. She played the same character in the pair of loud and flamboyant “Suicide Squad” films. Both of those films had ensemble casts filled with famous actors in bizarre get-ups. This time Margot Robbie must carry the film with aid from lesser-known fellow actresses. Comic book mayhem done on a grand scale seems to please the movie-going and ticket-buying public.
In “Birds of Prey” we shift gears just a tad. Harley Quinn, former psychiatrist become bad guy’s girlfriend, sets out on her own after a heartbreaking break up with the Joker. In this tale, she teams up with some desperate and disparate girlz to liberate a young woman from the clutches of a supervillain.
Her cohorts are played by Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell. They respectively play policewoman Renee Montoya, vengeance-seeking The Huntress and the cabaret singer, Black Canary. Got to love the names of comic book heroines. It turns out that all of them can fight bad guys and look good doing it.
The only famous male actor to appear is Ewan MacGregor as the Black Mask, the chief villain.
“Birds of Prey” begins the 2020 line up of single hero versions of the vast, multi-hero films of recent years. “Black Widow” will have her own stand-alone film, never mind that she got killed in the last movie. Ah, Hollywood.
Director Patty Jenkins made “Wonder Woman,” another very successful action flick directed by a woman.
Reflecting the storyline of powerful women doing great deeds, the writer and director of “Birds of Prey” are also, women. Margot Robbie put her own cash up to make “Birds of Prey” as a producer. I like that. Having skin in the game by the actors often produces a superior outcome. I wish her prosperity.
