SHOW LOW — Celebrating the native cultural heritage of North and South America and the South Pacific, Living Legends presents a vibrant spectacle of energy, music, costume, and dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Show Low High School Auditorium, as the third event of the Silver Creek Performing Arts 2019-2020 season.
In a performance of culturally inspired dance, music, and costumes, Brigham Young University’s Living Legends celebrates the Latin American, Native American, and Polynesian cultures in their show “Seasons.” Each year, hundreds of BYU students audition for the opportunity to pay tribute to their ancestors through music and dancing. The audition process is competitive—accepting only the best singers and dancers—and all Living Legends members are of Native American, Latin American, or Polynesian heritage.
Living Legends has toured around the globe to places such as the Pacific Islands, Australia, Canada, Europe, and South America. In 2020 the group will take their show to the Southwest United States where they will perform in Arizona. In 2019, the group went on an international tour to the Brazil and performed in Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Campinas, Curitiba, Foz do Iguacu, Manaus, Goiania, and Belo Horizonte.
During the summer of 2013, Living Legends traveled to Central America and performed for enthusiastic crowds in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. One of the highlights was a performance in Nicaragua, where the President of the National Assembly, Santos René Núñez Téllez, and his council were present in the audience. The next day, Téllez expressed he was profoundly moved and impressed with the previous night’s show, and told them that “a culture does not die when it dies, it dies when it is forgotten. Your show rescues culture and heritage.”
On tour, besides sticking to their normal scheduled performances, Living Legends also participate in community services and perform in school assemblies, where they encourage students to pursue higher education.
One of the main goals of Living Legends is to encourage all to take pride in their individual heritage and to continuously better themselves, as illustrated by a statement from the Office of Culture in Guatemala: “Your performance was wonderful. Your presence here teaches our people something—to have high ideals and to talk proudly as a people. We hope this community will not be the same after tonight.”
The final event for the Silver Creek Performing Arts Association 2019-2020 season will be Anthony the Magic, Thursday, April 23, 2020, to be held at Snowflake High School Auditorium.
Tickets are $60 per family for the season; $25 for single season ticket; or at the door $30 per family per performance, or $8 per adult and $6 per youth through high school age. All tickets may be purchased at the door.
