Jack London, the premier American adventure author, took big bites of life. He suffered much and savored the good things if they came along. He wrote of life and death matters, desperate struggle, of blood and fang and claw.
Those of us who read him appreciate his vivid characters living life on the exhilarating edge, seeking the thrill of danger and fully feeling the blood pumping in their fragile arteries. He knew life on the downside as well as the up. He once said:
“A bone to the dog is not charity. Charity is the bone shared with the dog, when you are just as hungry as the dog.”
It isn’t that London had no fears. He had plenty but he did not let his fear stand in his way. He overcame it. His “Call of the Wild” is perhaps the classic story of American adventure.
But the movie “Call of the Wild” is a nice doggie movie for kids. Not that I have a problem with doggie movies for kids, I just want you to know what you have in store for you at the theater if you try this one out.
Director Chris Sanders has three Oscar nominations behind him. He has made a string of successful movies for children including “The Croods” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” Lucky for young folk and sad for Jack London fans he has made a very safe, nice and sanitary kid’s movie.
Michael Green adapted the story of the dog Buck from the Jack London novel to the screenplay for “Call of the Wild.” He has an Oscar nomination. He wrote “Blade Runner 2019” which I thought a worthy sequel to the original (also starring Harrison Ford) and also “Green Lantern” which no one either saw or enjoyed.
Harrison Ford (Oscar nomination for “Witness” in 1986) heads the list of best-regarded and well-loved movie stars still living today. At one time he had the leading role in six of the then top 10 movies of all time. We still like him. We like him here even if his role is to tell the story of the dog Buck as Buck travels from a lush life as a rich man’s pet to the alpha of a wolf pack.
Omar Sy has a prominent role as a French dog musher with a heart of gold. I like his accent. Karen Gillan, lately of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jumanji” has a tiny role.
“Call of the Wild,” a PG-rated movie for children gets a middling two and a half saw blades. The photography of the far north very much delights the eye. It runs for a kid-friendly one hour and 49 minutes. This will be a safe film to take children of any age. Everything that would add drama, excitement or interest for adults has been surgically removed.
Technically the film breaks new ground. Buck, the dog, exists not in real life but only as electrons cleverly managed by a computer. The producers squandered $150 million bucks on this one. I think they will be punished for their ill-conceived plan.
