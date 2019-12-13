PINETOP — The author of the Amazon best selling book, How to date in your 50's and 60's Manny Carter will be at Sweetpeas Infusions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 21, to sign autographs and talk about his book.
A screen play has been written and scheduled to begin filming in Feb. 2020. Morgan Freeman is being considered for the lead roll in what is expected to be the blockbuster romantic comedy for 2020. Although it has not been confirmed, Freeman may be in attendance at Sweetpeas Infusions to help promote the film. It is also rumored that Hollywood film producer, Allison Greenspan, (Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) will also be in attendance for what is anticipated to be a star studded event at Sweetpeas Infusions.
Sweetpeas Infusions CEO Joel Young said, “we are so excited and honored to host Mr. Carter for his book signing tour.” “His book is topical and relatable to anyone in the boomer generation who is struggling in today's online dating and internet romance environment.”
Sweetpeas Infusions is located at 43 W White Mountain Blvd. We are across the street from Safeway and next door to Ace Hardware in Pinetop.
