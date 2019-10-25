SNOWFLAKE — The well-known TV family “The Addams Family” is coming to town presented by Canyon Creek Performing Arts. This broadway play will have you laughing long after you watch it. Little Wednesday has grown up and fallen in love with a normal boy. What will happen when he’s family comes to meet the Addams’ for the first time? Find out at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct 31, Nov 1, at 6 p.m. and Nov 2, at 1 and 6 p.m. Costumes are welcomed Thursday and Friday night. Tickets are $5 at the door at Snowflake High School Auditorium.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.