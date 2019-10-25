SNOWFLAKE — The well-known TV family “The Addams Family” is coming to town presented by Canyon Creek Performing Arts. This broadway play will have you laughing long after you watch it. Little Wednesday has grown up and fallen in love with a normal boy. What will happen when he’s family comes to meet the Addams’ for the first time? Find out at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct 31, Nov 1, at 6 p.m. and Nov 2, at 1 and 6 p.m. Costumes are welcomed Thursday and Friday night. Tickets are $5 at the door at Snowflake High School Auditorium.
