Let the good times roll with live music, crawfish, cold beer and food trucks with Louisiana flair. The Crawtoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mountain Meadow Park (rain or shine).
Advance tickets are $30 per person for three pounds of crawfish, corn and potatoes (includes admission to the event and limited games add $5 day of. Tickets at the door is $5 per person for admission only (all food sold separately, unless otherwise indicated).
Get your tickets at Crawtoberfest.com. Use promo code: Crawfish and save $5. All proceeds benefit Summit Healthcare Cancer Center and the Show Low Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.