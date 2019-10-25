David Archuleta to perform a night of music

SHOW LOW — David Archuleta is coming to town for a Christmas Tour performance at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Show Low High School Auditorium through the invitation of the Silver Creek Performing Arts Association.
Archuleta is a special guest performer and not included in the SCPAA’s 2019-2020 season with tickets needing to be ordered on line at scpaa.org before the night of the performance.
Best known for his singing, Archuleta began his musical career as a 10-year-old when he won the children’s division of the Utah Talent Competition which lead to other television singing appearances. He became the Junior Vocal Champion on “Star Search” and finished second on the seventh season of “American Idol.”
In 2009 he won three Teen Choice Awards for Breakout Artist, Love Song, and the Music Tour category with Demi Lovato; Year in Music - Rising Male Star award at the ALMA Awards;
Becoming a world traveler and performer, Archuleta has toured the United Kingdom, Philippines, India, Asia, and performed in Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia.
His first song from his self-titled debut album, “Crush,” was released three months before the album. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. He released his fourth album just as he left on a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile.
A list of his albums are: “David Archuleta”- 2008; “Christmas from the Heart” - 2009: “The Other Side of Down”- 2010; “Forevermore” - 2012; “Begin” - 2012; “No Matter How Far” - 2013; “Postcards in the Sky” - 2017; and “Winter in the Air” - 2018.
He is an active performer as he made a guest appearance in Season 3 of Disney Channel show Hannah Montana; performed with David Cook at the Mall of Asia: Concert grounds for the Back-to-Back Concert in Manila, Philippines; has performed as a guest during the American Idol’ eighth and ninth seasons; performed at the 30th anniversary of the annual A Capital Fourth concert in Washington, D.C.; was a guest star at the annual Christmas concert of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir; and the list goes on.
At the conclusion of the December 19, 2011 show of My Kind of Christmas Tour, Archuleta announced his interest and recruited new sponsors for children in need worldwide. He also surprised some of the ChildFund’s children in their Philippines program, when he sang Bridge Over Troubled Water and then met with the children in small groups. He has also been one of the most consistent artist supports of Invisible Children, rallying fans to donate to protection initiatives in Central Africa, and performing at events held by the organization.
With Rising Star Outreach, a non-profit charity giving children from leper colonies a first-class education and a chance at a future in India, Archuleta traveled to Chennai, India.
Archuleta was born in Miami, Florida to Guadalupe Mayorga, a salsa singer and dancer, and Jeff Archuleta, a jazz musician. His mother is from Honduras and his father is of Spanish descent. He speaks fluent Spanish.
The last two Silver Creek Performing Arts Association 2019-2020 season events includes: BYU Living Legends, Nov. 23, to held in the Show Low High School Auditorium; and Anthony the Magic, Thursday, April 23, at the Snowflake High School Auditorium.
