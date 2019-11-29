SNOWFLAKE — The annual 12 Days of Christmas and More begins Monday, Dec. 2, with the Snowflake Town Lighting. Gathering at the Christmas Tree by 6 p.m. in the street in front of the Freeman Home (Main Street and 1st Street N Street), community members wait in anticipation for Santa to arrive in the SnowflakeTaylor fire truck. After Santa arrives, the mayor or a member of the counsel will flip the switch to light the tree. Santa and Mrs. Santa will greet the children on the porch of the Freeman home and give each a Santa bag. Businesses will have booths offering free hot chocolate and cookies (donated by the churches). Two entertainment areas (one in the area by the tree and the other on the pavilion of the Social Hall) will offer a variety of music and dance by Canyon Creek Performing Arts, Dance Amour, High Country Barbershop Chorus, Hoop Dance Magic, Family Figeroa Band, Calvary Chapel Worship Band, and John Kay and David Peterson will perform.
- A big favorite is the Nativity Display featuring Nativity sets shared by members of the community at the Snowflake Social Hall (corner of W. Center and 1st Street W) from 6-8 pm Monday, Dec. 2.
- A new activity, Breakfast with Santa will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, for all the Highland Primary students and families at the Highland Primary Cafeteria (62 W. 2nd Street S).
- The annual Christmas Concert will be performed by All Snowflake High School Choirs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Snowflake High School Auditorium.
- Continuing Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Nativity Display, which features Nativity sets shared by members of the community at the Snowflake Social Hall (corner of W. Center and 1st Street W) from 6-8 p.m.
- A Christmas program presented by the Valley View Southern Baptist at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 1212 S. Main Street.
- Snowflake Idol Semi-Finals will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Snowflake High School Auditorium. There is a charge of $4 per person.
- Charlie Brown Christmas Program will be produced by Canyon Creek Performing Arts at the Snowflake Social Hall (corner of W. Center and 1st Street W) at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6.
- The Christmas Market, hosted by SnowflakeTaylor Chamber of Commerce, will run from 12-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the OLS Catholic Community Center (1655 W. Main St., Snowflake) with around 50 booths offering a good variety of homemade creations such as crocheted/knit items. jams and jellies, wood items, baked goods, jewelry and other interesting items.
- The Annual Winter Wonderland will be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 80 S. 3rd West St. A huge craft fair with many vendors, live trees, live entertainment and, of course, Santa will welcome everyone.
- The Grand Ball, an annual dinner-dance, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Silver Creek Stake Center, 309 W. Willow Lane in Taylor.
- The Christmas Market, hosted by SnowflakeTaylor Chamber of Commerce continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the OLS Catholic Community Center (1655 W. Main St., Snowflake).
- Continuing the Annual Winter Wonderland from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 80 S. 3rd West St. A huge craft fair with many vendors, live trees, live entertainment and, of course, Santa will welcome everyone.
- Sunday, Dec. 8, a Christmas Fireside will be held at 6 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel, 48 N. Main Street, hosted by the Snowflake Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- The annual Christmas program of the Calvary Community Church (311 S. 1st Street E) will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
- The Christmas Instrumental Concert will be performed by Snowflake High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Snowflake High School Auditorium.
- Snowflake Junior High School will present their Christmas Instrumental Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the Snowflake High School Auditorium.
- The Magical Polar Express Experience, an interactive event, will be held in the Intermediate gym (62 W. Second S), will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, hosted by Snowflake High School Choirs. Fun for the whole family. Cost will be $5/person or $25/family.
- Tours of the William Jordan Flake Cabin and Blacksmith Forge will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, with music and refreshments to round out the evening.
- Santa Stampede (Fun Run), a new activity, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Cost is $25/person. call 928-536-7366. (Trail run with some treacherous terrain begins north of Cottonwood Bridge on Hwy 77).
- A concert and dinner will be held by the White Mountain Symphony at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Snowflake High School Auditorium. Adult tickets are $10 with youth (5-18) $5. A chili and cornbread fundraiser will be immediately after the concert.
- Christmas with the Duttons (from Branson, Missouri) will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the Snowflake High School Auditorium. Cost is $20/person or $50/family.
- Snowflake and Taylor Intermediate School Concert will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Snowflake High School Auditorium.
- Snowflake Idol Finals will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Snowflake High School Auditorium. Cost is $4 per person.
- Vespers, presented by the Snowflake High School Madrigals will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Snowflake Social Hall (corner of Center and 1st Street W)
